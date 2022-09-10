Read full article on original website
Lancet Report Claiming COVID Could Have Come From U.S. Lab Met With Uproar
A top medical journal at the heart of several pandemic-related controversies published a major COVID-19 Commission report Wednesday that concluded the deadly pathogen might possibly have leaked from a United States laboratory.The eyebrow-raising suggestion—which was just a part of a 58-page analysis of the COVID pandemic and its origins—in The Lancet stated that it was “feasible” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged either as a natural spillover event or as a leak from a lab. While the report mentions facilities in Wuhan, China, it also says that “independent researchers have not yet investigated” U.S. laboratories, adding that the National Institutes of...
Gov. Ron DeSantis claims credit for sending 2 planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is claiming credit for sending two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts Wednesday, according to a statement emailed to CNN by his office.
Report: Fossil fuel industry funds research to weaken climate change messaging
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- According to an investigative report published Thursday in the British Medical Journal, fossil fuel companies have provided money to elite American universities to fund research that weakens messages on climate change and protects the interests of fossil fuel providers. The report found that energy companies have...
US scoffs as Bosnian Serb leader claims he can spy on US
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo on Thursday described claims by the Bosnian Serb leader that his security services are eavesdropping on the American ambassador to Sarajevo as “blustering” and added that his separatist policies are “gambling” with the future of the Serb entity in the Balkan state. Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, claimed at a pre-election rally Wednesday that the Bosnian Serb spying agency is now capable of listening to the conversations by U.S. Ambassador Michael Murphy and his staff. “We also listening in on to them now, it’s not only them listening in on us,” Dodik told his supporters. “I know what they are talking about.” He said this was not possible to do this just a few years ago.
Healthcare Provider Increases Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Security Robot Order
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a locally owned healthcare system in Oregon has expanded its contract for its many facilities in the state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005077/en/ Oregon Healthcare Provider Increases Knightscope Security Robot Order to Deter Criminal Activity (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ontario’s Growth Plan is reducing housing affordability
Few Ontario residents know how land use planning regulation shapes their physical environment, including where new housing is built, the size and type of buildings, and housing density. As a result, most people are only interested in the topic when a new housing project is proposed near their homes. In...
