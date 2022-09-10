Derek Jeter on Yankees fans booing Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman during ceremony: 'Yankees fans boo because they want to cheer'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
‘Into the Woods’ returns to Broadway with a pitch-perfect productionThe Tufts DailyNew York City, NY
Related
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
'Just don't do that!': Cubs pitcher reveals what sparked his heated exchange with Mets star Pete Alonso... after umpires were forced to intervene to stop the on-field row escalating
Pete Alonso had a spat with pitcher Adrian Simpson on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs defeated the New York Mets once again (4-1) in back-to-back games of a three-game series. Alonso, 27, barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the batter furiously slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.
David Peterson implodes in first-inning Mets nightmare: 'Yeah, this sucks'
David Peterson and the Mets seemingly hit rock bottom on Wednesday night, when Peterson allowed five runs and was yanked in the first inning.
Does Buck Showalter believe Mets bats are pressing? 'I hope so'
Mets manager Buck Showalter said “I hope so” when asked if he felt his hitters were pressing at the plate as the offense continues to struggle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pitcher traded away from Yankees at MLB trade deadline says 'pinstripes are heavy'
It's no secret that playing in New York can be tough. But ever since Jordan Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals, he's become a totally different pitcher. The lefty was traded just minutes before the trade deadline, and in seven starts with his new team,...
NBC Sports
Kapler, Littell have tense exchange in Giants' win over Braves
Zack Littell didn't have a good outing in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, and his night got worse when manager Gabe Kapler removed him from the game. After Alex Cobb pitched seven scoreless innings, Littell came in and proceeded to allow...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Yankees’ little league home run vs Red Sox
It’s been a very disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox, who entered play on Wednesday in last place in the AL East, 17 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. Boston (69-73) is the only AL East team with a losing record. Well, the Red Sox hosted...
Comments / 0