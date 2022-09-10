ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Derek Jeter on Yankees fans booing Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman during ceremony: 'Yankees fans boo because they want to cheer'

By David Suggs
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Daily Mail

'Just don't do that!': Cubs pitcher reveals what sparked his heated exchange with Mets star Pete Alonso... after umpires were forced to intervene to stop the on-field row escalating

Pete Alonso had a spat with pitcher Adrian Simpson on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs defeated the New York Mets once again (4-1) in back-to-back games of a three-game series. Alonso, 27, barely missed a two-run homer in the first inning when it hooked just foul, and the batter furiously slammed down his bat after drawing a walk.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Derek Jeter
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Yankees’ little league home run vs Red Sox

It’s been a very disappointing season for the Boston Red Sox, who entered play on Wednesday in last place in the AL East, 17 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. Boston (69-73) is the only AL East team with a losing record. Well, the Red Sox hosted...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy