Woodbury football's defense leads the Royals to victory over Eastview

Woodbury defeated Eastview 31-13 Friday night in Woodbury.

Woodbury scored a total of 17 points in the first quarter, 14 of which were off Eastview turnovers. Quarterback George Bjellos and wide receiver Bashir Kila started the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown pass on a screen to put the Royals up 7-0.

Eastview, on the next drive, had a pass tipped and intercepted which led to a 14-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Jacobson. The troubles continued with only one minute, 10 seconds left in the first quarter as University of Minnesota commit Caleb McGrath could not handle a bad snap on a punt attempt and the Royals took over deep in Lightning territory.

The Royals quickly took advantage of the gaffe, and kicker Xander Anderson put the Royals up 17-0 with a 22-yard field goal. Eastview answered with 21 seconds remaining in the half with a 2-yard touchdown by running back Damon Green.

Woodbury went into the half with a 17-7 lead, certainly not as insurmountable as being down three scores. The second half would start with disaster for the Lightning.

The Lightning seemed to mitigate some of the early momentum built up by the Royals with a late first-half touchdown. The Lightning received the second-half kickoff and had an opportunity to bring the game within one score with a successful drive. Quarterback Ezra Formaneck attempted a pass that defensive back Quentin Cobb-Butler intercepted and returned for a short touchdown. The Royals lead 24-7 within less than a minute of the second half. The Lightning responded, but it was too little too late.

With just under eight minutes left in the 4th quarter, the Lightning scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ezra Formaneck to tight end Wes Granger. The extra point was missed, and Woodbury held on to a 24-13 lead.

Woodbury closed the game out with a drive capped by a Kipp Koeplin run of nine yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good, and the Royals lead 31-13 with just over two minutes left in the game.

The Lightning ended up attempting to put together a last-minute drive but ultimately ran out the clock as the game was out of reach.

Woodbury suffocates Eastview’s offens e

Woodbury intercepted quarterback Formaneck three times and returned one for a touchdown, sacked Formaneck twice and recovered a fumble. Woodbury had a short field for most of the game and only held the ball for just over fifteen minutes. The Royals defense hounded Formaneck throughout the game, causing him to make ill-advised throws that directly lead to short touchdown drives for the Royals.

Going down early in the game was a recipe for disaster for the Lightning. The Woodbury pass rush and the secondary showed it is one of the more opportunistic defenses in the state. Teams will have to be extremely careful throughout the season to avoid costly turnovers against the Royals.

Turnovers, special teams gaffes, doom Eastview

Eastview did whatever it could in the first half to hand the game to Woodbury. The Lightning threw a tipped pass interception on their first drive, which essentially gave the Royals a free touchdown. The Lightning completely botched a punt near their own end zone a short time later and gave the Royals another free field goal.

The Lightning made it no secret that they wanted to run the ball, which they did effectively throughout the game, but could not recover from the 24 points off turnovers. The Lightning ran the ball 43 times for 150 yards, more than doubled the time of possession of the Royals, had 75 more yards of offense and converted nearly fifty percent of their third downs.

Coach Kelly Sherwin said in the group huddle at the end of the game that they “gotta be prepared to play four quarters and at some point, we gotta turn the corner because we can’t keep going down this spiral every single week.”

The Lightning dug themselves a deep hole with turnovers, which seems to be a continuing trend, but the score was not indicative of how close this game could have been with better ball security and decision-making.

Kayode Amusan continues his torrid pace

Kayode Amusan, who has his eyes set on playing football in college, had another stellar game for the Royals. The senior linebacker totaled two sacks in the game and his impact on the game did not just show up in the stat sheet. Amusan was all over the field for the Royals and looked like a player who was ready for the next stage. His closing speed and playmaking ability forced Eastview into many long third downs.

Head coach Andy Hill of Woodbury stated that Amusan had a big game last week and came up big for them this week as well. Hill also stated that “he has a few D1 schools” looking at him.

Woodbury looks like a legitimate threat

The Royals finished last year with only two losses, and they look like a team that could finish the season undefeated and atop the Metro-Maroon-South Conference. The Royals defense, led by Amusan, looks to be one of the better defenses in the conference holding opponents to only ten points a game. Woodbury has five interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns, in their two games. The Royals also have a total of six sacks in two games.

Head coach Andy Hill said after the game Friday that “they’re very young on the offensive line” and that “they have Eagan next week and don’t want to overlook them as they play a tough schedule.”

Every team has growing pains and positions that need work throughout the season. If the Royals can shore up their offensive line and get more experience as the season progresses, the sky is the limit for this team.