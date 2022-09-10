PHOTOS: JoBurg hosts East Jordan in NMFL-Legacy action

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
traverseticker.com
Garfield Changes: Funeral Home Coming To Former Rite Aid, Burger King/Cuppa Joe Buildings For Sale & More
Significant changes are underway on the stretch of Garfield Avenue located in the city limits, including Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service relocating from State Street to the former Rite Aid building on Garfield and Eighth, the Burger King and Cuppa Joe properties going up for sale at the Garfield/East Front intersection, and several new business and infrastructure projects underway.
Heroin, more meth found when police arrest pair on meth possession warrants in Northern Michigan: MSP
A man and woman are facing charges after they were busted not once, but twice for drug possession in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Petoskey News Review
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.http://petoskeynews.com
