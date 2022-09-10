PHOTOS: JoBurg hosts East Jordan in NMFL-Legacy action

Significant changes are underway on the stretch of Garfield Avenue located in the city limits, including Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service relocating from State Street to the former Rite Aid building on Garfield and Eighth, the Burger King and Cuppa Joe properties going up for sale at the Garfield/East Front intersection, and several new business and infrastructure projects underway.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO