ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Starling Marte’s fractured finger presents Mets a tricky decision

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

MIAMI — Starling Marte’s right middle finger was swollen and sore Friday, keeping him on the Mets’ bench and possibly trending him toward a stint on the injured list.

The Mets outfielder planned to test the finger — diagnosed two days earlier with a non-displaced fracture — during pregame drills, to see how he could grip the bat and the baseball. Marte sustained the injury in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, when he was drilled by a pitch.

After the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Marlins , however, manager Buck Showalter said Marte didn’t attempt any baseball activities Friday, but would try Saturday.

“He’s a good player worth waiting on,” Showalter said.

Showalter said the team would have to project when Marte could be ready if deciding to keep him on the active roster. That decision likely will come Saturday, when the Mets will begin losing backdated days for a potential IL stint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghuzF_0hpfqBWL00
Starling Marte was diagnosed with a fractured finger.
AP
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihibS_0hpfqBWL00
Mets drop out of NL East lead after ugly series-opening loss to Marlins

Marte can still be used as a pinch runner, but Showalter said the risk of further injury to the finger sliding into a base might outweigh the benefits of such usage. The Mets also have Terrance Gore on the roster as a late-inning speed threat.

“I would be concerned about [Marte pinch-running], but if it meant winning the game I would take that chance,” Showalter said. “I am really concerned about a displacement. We’re fortunate [the fracture] is not displaced, and I wouldn’t want to take the risk of displacing it. Until they feel it’s not as much an issue, I would probably be cautious with it.”

Marte said he thought it would be at least a few days until he can rejoin the starting lineup.

“When you get an injury like this, it’s tough,” Marte said. “We’re still in first place, and to lose a guy it’s very tough. I feel sad and will keep doing what I am doing right now.”

Tylor Megill pitched a scoreless inning of relief Friday for Triple-A Syracuse. The plan now is for Megill to work more than three outs on Tuesday for Syracuse, as the Mets test him for a potential multi-inning role in the bullpen.

The Mets have been monitoring Taijuan Walker after he departed his last start with a blister on his index finger, but the right-hander remains in the rotation and is scheduled to start Sunday against the Marlins. If Walker has a setback, Trevor Williams would get the start in his place, according to Showalter.

Adonis Medina cleared waivers and was outrighted to Syracuse.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adonis Medina
Person
Terrance Gore
Person
Buck Showalter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy