ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 dead after New Zealand boat hits whale: report

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TzIB_0hpfq0tb00

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Five people in New Zealand died Saturday after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities say, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six people aboard the boat were rescued.

Police said the 28-foot boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Police said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

“This has been a tragic event and the police are providing support to those involved at this very difficult time,” Kaikōura Police Sergeant Matt Boyce told reporters at the scene, news website Stuff reported .

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle told The Associated Press that the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.

He said there were some sperm whales in the area and also some humpback whales traveling through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auYED_0hpfq0tb00
A helicopter flies over an upturned boat with a survivor sitting on the hull off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
AP

He said locals had helped with the rescue efforts throughout the day but the mood in the town was “somber” because the water was so cold and they feared for the outcome of anybody who had fallen overboard.

Mackle said he’d thought in the past about the possibility of a boat and whale colliding, given the number of whales that frequent the region.

“It always plays on your mind that it could happen,” he said, adding that he hadn’t heard about any previous such accidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlUY9_0hpfq0tb00
Remaining survivors cling to the upturned hull of a boat that capsized off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmkQo_0hpfq0tb00
Five deaths have been confirmed so far.
TVNZ via AP

Mackle said the boat was a fishing charter vessel.

Vanessa Chapman told Stuff she and a group of friends had watched the rescue efforts unfold from Goose Bay, near Kaikōura. She said that when she arrived at a lookout spot, she could see a person sitting atop an overturned boat waving their arms.

She said two rescue helicopters and a third local helicopter were circling before two divers jumped out. She told Stuff that the person atop the boat was rescued and a second person appeared to have been pulled from the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7bIV_0hpfq0tb00
An aerial view shows two rescue boats arriving by the capsized boat.
TVNZ via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUFEk_0hpfq0tb00
Rescuers continue to search for the missing members of the boat.
AP

Kaikōura is a popular whale-watching destination. The seafloor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore. A number of businesses offer boat trips or helicopter rides so tourists can see whales, dolphins and other sea creatures up close.

Compliance agency Maritime New Zealand said it sent two investigators to the scene and would be conducting a thorough investigation once recovery operations had concluded.

Principal Investigator Tracy Phillips said the agency “offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the people who have died.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Rescue Team#Accident#The Associated Press
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy