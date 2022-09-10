ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins

SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
COCHRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Punxsutawney, PA
Sports
Punxsutawney, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
New Bethlehem, PA
Sports
City
Punxsutawney, PA
New Bethlehem, PA
Education
City
New Bethlehem, PA
d9and10sports.com

Slippery Rock Rises in Division II Rankings; Carnegie Mellon, W&J Enter Division III Top 25

Following a 35-14 win against West Chester, Slippery Rock moved up to No. 11 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Rockets are currently the only PSAC West team in the Top 25, as California (Pa.) dropped out of the rankings following a 24-19 loss to Kutztown. The Rockets travel to Millersville on Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy