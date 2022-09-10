Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins
SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Clarion Girls Soccer Powered by Daddy’s in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Bradford takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School powered by Daddy’s in Clarion. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Weekly PSAC, PAC, AMCC Player of the Week Roundup: Clarion’s Selfridge Among Honorees
There were no District 9 or District 10 athletes that garnered Player of the Week honors across the PSAC, PAC and AMCC for the week of Sept. 5-11, but there was one with a D9 connection. Abigail Selfridge, the sister of Erica Selfridge, who was a key player on Clarion...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Keystone at Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Keystone at Clarion volleyball game on D9and10Sports.com Tuesday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity match. The JV match will be broadcast without commentary with a start time of 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 14, 2022 Soccer: Cowburn, Prince Lead Bradford Girls Past Clarion; GM, Warren Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Maddi Cowburn and Bella Prince each recorded hat tricks, as visiting Bradford rolled to an 8-1 win over Clarion. Cowburn added four assists with Prince picking up one. The duo were named the co-Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Players of the Game and talked about the win.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 12, 2022 Soccer Recaps: ECC, Port, Mercer, North East Boys, Karns City Girls Earn Impressive Wins
ULYSSES, Pa. – Timmy Brannock recorded a hat trick as Elk County Catholic earned a 5-2 win over Northern Potter. Anthony Messineo and Will Wortman had the other tallies for the Crusaders. Ty Daniels had both goals for the Panthers. Sagan Beaver had four stops for ECC and Ean...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City RB Knox in Rare Air as Possibly Only 3-time 400-yard Rusher in PA History
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethan Knox is believed to be the first running back in Pennsylvania High School history with three 400-yard rushing games and the first with back-to-back 400-yard games. Records show 48 players in Commonwealth history to rush for 400 yards in a game...
d9and10sports.com
Slippery Rock Rises in Division II Rankings; Carnegie Mellon, W&J Enter Division III Top 25
Following a 35-14 win against West Chester, Slippery Rock moved up to No. 11 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Rockets are currently the only PSAC West team in the Top 25, as California (Pa.) dropped out of the rankings following a 24-19 loss to Kutztown. The Rockets travel to Millersville on Saturday.
Comments / 0