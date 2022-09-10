Following a 35-14 win against West Chester, Slippery Rock moved up to No. 11 in the latest American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll released on Monday. The Rockets are currently the only PSAC West team in the Top 25, as California (Pa.) dropped out of the rankings following a 24-19 loss to Kutztown. The Rockets travel to Millersville on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO