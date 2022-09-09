Read full article on original website
Related
11 Different Spirits Still Linger Within Illinois’ Most Haunted Home
Usually, Alton, Illinois is known for 2 big things;. To be fair, Alton has several other wonderful things to offer like great scenic drives along the Mississippi River, a Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, and the National Great Rivers Museum, but its haunted history usually takes top billing thanks in big part to the McPike Mansion that is located there.
Oh Look, the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile is in Illinois
It's the pop culture equivalent of a presidential visit. OK, so maybe not, but it is a big deal to many when the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile pays a visit to their town and that just happened in a small town in Illinois. This fun video was just dropped on...
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
advantagenews.com
Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton
The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
tspr.org
CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’
Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
principiacollege.edu
A Mammoth of a Discovery at Principia College
While collecting topsoil for a construction project, Michael Towell of the Facilities Department Infrastructure Crew, spotted what he thought might be bone fragments on the ground. After Towell alerted his supervisors to the discovery, Principia quickly moved to secure the site and call in Dr. Melissa Pardi, curator of geology for the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. She concluded that the fragments. She concluded that the fragments of ivory are the remains of a large tusk, probably of a mammoth or a mastodon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
advantagenews.com
No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash
The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton
A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville Police Department warns resident of scam
The Taylorville Police Department (TPD) is warning Taylorville residents of phone scams. The calls are advertising that they are the TPD. We're told that the calls are soliciting sales, some are claiming they are a family member who is in trouble and need money, and the "you have a warrant" scam.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with double homicide
BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
capitolwolf.com
UPDATE: Suspect caught; victims ID’d
A man is in custody in the deaths of a married couple found in a home in the 500 block of West Southwind Drive Sunday. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as John Norgaard, 67, and Gloria Norgaard, 69. He says they were shot to death. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack...
wcbu.org
Leaked anti-government militia membership list includes Illinois mayor, law enforcement officials
Nearly 900 Illinoisans have signed up at one time or another with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group. That includes elected officials, law enforcement, and other first responders. That's according to the Anti-Defamation League's analysis of Oath Keepers membership list data leaked in September 2021. The anti-hate organization...
muddyrivernews.com
Central Illinois man pleads guilty in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law. enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on. Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S....
wlds.com
One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104
One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
Comments / 0