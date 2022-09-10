ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15

Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets

•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
IOLA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M Fruit Conference set Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels

The annual Texas A&M Fruit Conference will be held Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options. The conference will be at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. All participants must preregister at...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
City
Bellville, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.

The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 13

The Texas Renaissance Festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27. 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game

Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule

The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Lednicky earns back-to-back SEC freshman honors

The A&M volleyball team's Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference's freshman of the week for the second week in a row. Lednicky helped the Aggies defeat Sam Houston and Louisiana last week behind her fourth and fifth double-digit kill outings of the season. She led the team with 4.14...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings

Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M men's golf team grabs lead

A&M men's golf team grabs lead

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a 9-under-par 279 to grab a three-shot lead after the first round of the Wisconsin Badger Invitational on Monday. Western Carolina is second in the 18-team tournament at 282, a shot up on Illinois State. A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan and William...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

