Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating SystemCovering KatyKaty, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15
Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets
•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Fruit Conference set Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels
The annual Texas A&M Fruit Conference will be held Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options. The conference will be at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. All participants must preregister at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to kick off against Arkansas at 6 p.m.
The Texas A&M football team is scheduled to face Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will mark the 11th time the two former Southwest Conference foes will face off at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. With a 20-10 win over the Aggies last season, the Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park
Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 13
The Texas Renaissance Festival transforms 55 acres into a 16th century English township, with kings, queens, lords and ladies and other characters. Performers include musicians, magicians, acrobats, jugglers and dancers in performances throughout each day. Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 8 through Nov. 27. 21778 F.M. 1774 in Todd Mission. $10 to $29. texrenfest.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Appalachian State grounded Texas A&M's vertical passing game
Texas A&M’s vertical passing game that was so warmly received in the season opener was nonexistent in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies didn’t have a 20-yard completion after having five of at least that distance in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State, including touchdown passes of 43, 63 and 66 yards. A&M worked extensively on throwing down field in spring drills and fall camp after having only three pass completions of 40 yards or more last season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M softball team announces fall exhibition schedule
The Texas A&M softball team will play three fall exhibition games, the Aggies announced Tuesday. A&M will host McLennan at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 and Houston at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Davis Diamond. Admission is free. The Aggies also will play at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lednicky earns back-to-back SEC freshman honors
The A&M volleyball team's Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference's freshman of the week for the second week in a row. Lednicky helped the Aggies defeat Sam Houston and Louisiana last week behind her fourth and fifth double-digit kill outings of the season. She led the team with 4.14...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Wendel McRaven
Texas A&M cross country coach Wendel McRaven meets the media prior to the Aggies' Texas A&M Invitational. (September 16, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball team learns 2023 SEC schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the 2023 season. A&M will open SEC play at Kentucky on March 17-19 and will play road series at Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Auburn (April 6-8), Tennessee (April 28-30), Arkansas (May 12-14). A&M’s home SEC series will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M football wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media during the Miami preview press conference at Kyle Field. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: G Guerrieri
Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri meets the media prior to the Aggies' SEC opener with Georgia. (September 12, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings
Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men's golf team grabs lead
The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a 9-under-par 279 to grab a three-shot lead after the first round of the Wisconsin Badger Invitational on Monday. Western Carolina is second in the 18-team tournament at 282, a shot up on Illinois State. A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan and William...
