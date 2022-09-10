White Pass School in Randle Hosts Goat Rocks Wilderness Fire Evacuees Overnight as State Mobilizes

Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Motives at Fire Questioned
I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
Chronicle
Weather Prevents Rapid Growth and New Evacuation Orders for Goat Rocks Fire
The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County continues to grow just 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire had grown to 3,212 acres and was 0% contained. Fortunately, calmer weather early this week has kept the fire from prompting further...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire at 3,096 Acres as Officials Plan Public Meeting in Packwood
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest northeast of Packwood was estimated at 3,096 acres Tuesday as nearly 200 people continued battling the lightning-caused blaze. The fire, which is about 1 and a half miles from Packwood and was sparked Aug. 9, led to evacuations last Friday...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Goat Rocks Fire
Lewis County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Goat Rocks Fire located in Lewis County, near the town of Packwood. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 9, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Goble, Lewis County Fire District 10.
thestand.org
IAMAW members on strike at Weyerhaeuser
LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 14, 2022) — About 1,100 members of IAMAW District W24, who have been working without a contract since May 31, went on strike Tuesday against Weyerhaeuser in Washington and Oregon. Pickets are up outside company facilities in Longview, Aberdeen, Raymond, Olympia, and other locations. At a...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Chehalis Foundation Provides Update on Recreation Park, Eyes W.F. West Baseball Field Improvements
Port of Chehalis commissioners and members of the public gathered at the port for the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday morning. The first major order of business was Chehalis Foundation Executive Director Jenny Collins giving an update on Recreation Park and Penny Playground. “We have one more feature that...
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
thurstontalk.com
Tumwater to Offer First Annual Tumwater Falls Fest
Through a partnership with Olympia Tumwater Foundation, the City of Tumwater Parks and Recreation Department is excited to present the first annual Tumwater Falls Fest. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 in Brewery Park at Tumwater Falls. Celebrating Tumwater Falls as a sacred and historically significant place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire
A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Chronicle
'Night of Magic' Scheduled for Oct. 22 to Raise Funds For Lewis County Seniors
A “Night of Magic” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, to support the Lewis County Seniors and the nonprofit group’s activities. The event is scheduled to be held at The Loft in downtown Chehalis from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be “a professional magic show by well-known and beloved magician Jeff Evans, a catered dinner, silent auction and the well-known and beloved ‘dessert dash.’”
Chronicle
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
KUOW
Pierce County Sheriff warns of candy-colored fentanyl pills
They appear like attractive pieces of candy or sidewalk chalk, but the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is warning that these rainbow-colored items are not for kids, or anyone else for that matter. "Rainbow fentanyl" has been showing up in the Northwest, notably in Oregon, according to a Sheriff's Department Facebook...
Chronicle
In Focus: Mount Rainier Shrouded in Smoke From Goat Rocks Fire
These photos of Mount Rainier were provided by Bryan Detwiler, a wilderness ranger at Mount Rainier National Park. One is from Friday night and the other is from Saturday morning. Both are looking west from Shriner Peak toward Mount Rainier. The photos show smoke from the Goat Rocks Fire, which exploded in size on Friday, growing from less than 100 acres to about 2,800 acres by Sunday.
Comments / 0