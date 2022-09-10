ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packwood, WA

White Pass School in Randle Hosts Goat Rocks Wilderness Fire Evacuees Overnight as State Mobilizes

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
Chronicle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
I grew up in Fawnskin, California, population 380. It’s a small mountain community similar to Packwood. Fire threats and looming evacuations were a common signal of the end of summer. I remember one year when my single father packed us three kids, a dog, a cat and a rabbit into his single cab work truck and we spent an afternoon trying to get out of the smoke and off the mountain to my grandparents a few hours away. One thing I always appreciated was when things got tough, the community really came together. They made sure a poor family like mine had enough gas to leave and food to get there. Religion didn’t matter, politics didn’t matter — for the time being, we would all just be a community looking out for each other until everyone made it to the other side of the embers. That sense of community was a big driver for returning to my rural roots and ultimately choosing Lewis County to do so back in 2016.
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Goat Rocks Fire

Lewis County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Goat Rocks Fire located in Lewis County, near the town of Packwood. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 9, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Goble, Lewis County Fire District 10.
