orangecountytribune.com
Four teams remain unbeaten
It’s three (or four) weeks into the local high school football season and four area teams remain unbeaten. Edison (4-0), the top-ranked team in our High 5 of teams in the coverage area of the Tribune, has the toughest matchup of the week. The Chargers will travel to south...
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
orangecountytribune.com
E-paper for Sept. 14, 2022
Here’s the Sept. 14, 2022 edition of The Orange County Tribune. To open the file, click the link below. If you’d like to get a free subscription to The Tribune’s e-paper, send us a note at orangecountytribune@gmail.com. By the way, there will be no Saturday edition this...
High tides and ocean water advisories: Southern California beaches impacted by Kay
High tides and massive swells swashed along Los Angeles area beaches Saturday, and cities and residents alike took precautions to protect homes and businesses. Video from Sky5 showed high tides cut across the sand from Long Beach to Huntington Beach, coming dangerously close to hundreds of homes. In Long Beach, aerial footage showed crews working […]
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
orangecountytribune.com
Final step for Nickelodeon?
The process of attracting and negotiating for the construction of a major project can have a lot of steps, but what appears to be a final action on the planned Nickelodeon hotel goes before the Garden Grove City Council when it meets tonight (Tuesday). What’s before the council first is...
orangecountytribune.com
“You better hit her for that!”
A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands during a basketball game to hit the girl in an incident last year in Garden Grove.
New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County
A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
orangecountytribune.com
Fire dept. will stick with present
A report released by the Orange County Grand Jury recommended that fire departments receiving a high number of medical calls, including Huntington Beach’s, deploy Advanced Life Support vehicles to these calls with paramedics on board, rather than a second fire engine. But Huntington Beach won’t be making the change....
Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by showers on Friday, Sept. 9, drenching… Read more "Rain Arrives in San Gabriel Valley and Pomona from Tropical Storm off Coast"
Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: As Tropical Storm Kay made its way into the Pacific Ocean, Southern California was impacted by rainfall on Friday, Sept. 9,… Read more "Rain from Tropical Storm off Coast Arrives in Long Beach"
2urbangirls.com
Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured
MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Dispatcher Justine Mojarro is named Non-Sworn Employee of the Month
Dispatcher Justine Mojarro was named the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month in June. Back in March, Mojarro found a scholarship opportunity available for four women in the 911 profession to attend the NENA (National Emergency Number Association) Conference in Louisville, Kentucky from June 11-16. Mojarro was notified on May 6 that she was selected as a winner of the 2022 Women in 911 Alliance Scholarship.
orangecountytribune.com
There is no safe place: be careful
The recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth – who happened to be a student at a high school in Garden Grove – has been a sober reminder that there is no place in this world safe from heartache and loss. Members of the community are rallying around...
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
orangecountytribune.com
Historic cars on historic street
Since Main Street in Garden Grove is the place where the history of the community began, it’s suitable but that it become a place for historic motor vehicles to gather, be admired and serve as a living museum of transportation history. On Friday evenings, Dianne Bain, the organizer and...
