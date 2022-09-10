ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Four teams remain unbeaten

It’s three (or four) weeks into the local high school football season and four area teams remain unbeaten. Edison (4-0), the top-ranked team in our High 5 of teams in the coverage area of the Tribune, has the toughest matchup of the week. The Chargers will travel to south...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Sept. 14, 2022

Here’s the Sept. 14, 2022 edition of The Orange County Tribune. To open the file, click the link below. If you’d like to get a free subscription to The Tribune’s e-paper, send us a note at orangecountytribune@gmail.com. By the way, there will be no Saturday edition this...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills

A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Final step for Nickelodeon?

The process of attracting and negotiating for the construction of a major project can have a lot of steps, but what appears to be a final action on the planned Nickelodeon hotel goes before the Garden Grove City Council when it meets tonight (Tuesday). What’s before the council first is...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“You better hit her for that!”

A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands during a basketball game to hit the girl in an incident last year in Garden Grove.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

New restaurant, Beach House, in Seal Beach flooded as storm approaches Orange County

A new restaurant in Orange County was flooded Friday as a storm is expected to approach Southern California. Beach House in Seal Beach had a muddy parking lot with six inches of water, according to the owners, Brian Kyle and Rosie Ritchie. The beach-side restaurant, which is under construction, was supposed to have a grand opening in a couple of weeks. However, Kyle said he hasn't seen flooding like this in decades and is worried the patio will be next. "Well, I kept watching the waterlines, and I was going uh oh," said Kyle. Tropical Storm Kay off the coast of Baja California is...
SEAL BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Fire dept. will stick with present

A report released by the Orange County Grand Jury recommended that fire departments receiving a high number of medical calls, including Huntington Beach’s, deploy Advanced Life Support vehicles to these calls with paramedics on board, rather than a second fire engine. But Huntington Beach won’t be making the change....
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Dispatcher Justine Mojarro is named Non-Sworn Employee of the Month

Dispatcher Justine Mojarro was named the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employee of the Month in June. Back in March, Mojarro found a scholarship opportunity available for four women in the 911 profession to attend the NENA (National Emergency Number Association) Conference in Louisville, Kentucky from June 11-16. Mojarro was notified on May 6 that she was selected as a winner of the 2022 Women in 911 Alliance Scholarship.
FONTANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

There is no safe place: be careful

The recent fatal shooting of a 17-year-old youth – who happened to be a student at a high school in Garden Grove – has been a sober reminder that there is no place in this world safe from heartache and loss. Members of the community are rallying around...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Historic cars on historic street

Since Main Street in Garden Grove is the place where the history of the community began, it’s suitable but that it become a place for historic motor vehicles to gather, be admired and serve as a living museum of transportation history. On Friday evenings, Dianne Bain, the organizer and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

