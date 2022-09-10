There have been heavier rainfall totals north of the Rockford area like Janesville over the last 6-12 hours with portions of Southern Wisconsin picking up an inch plus of rain. Rockford has measured almost an inch of rain. Freeport is right around 0.50” This is nothing compared to the whopping 4.46” that we received yesterday at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. This is actually our new daily record. The average rainfall for the month of September is 3.62” so not only did we exceed that, but we received more than that in just one day!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO