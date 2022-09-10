ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, MI

Fox17

Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Suspect in U-Haul chase, crash, arraigned on separate charges

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Family of Robert Gallup III says a moment they have dreaded for years now came Friday, with a knock at their door by a Kentwood police officer. The officer, the family says, has known the Gallups for years and has been with them throughout their struggles to try to get Robert Gallup III off of drugs and back on the right path. The officer was there to tell them that after years on the run, Gallup was in custody.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 14

1. Calvin University is opening its new school of business today with a big celebration. The 25,000-square-foot building features both new and renovated space. The new building will serve undergraduate, graduate, and certificate-seeking students, as well as serve as a space for the West Michigan business community to build connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Bird flu still impacting Michigan ahead of migration season

LANSING, Mich. — Bird owners in Michigan are advised to keep vigilant as bird flu continues to impact the state. The state of Michigan says the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected among a non-commercial flock in Ingham County. “Even though Michigan has not had a case of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Suicide Awareness Month: What you need to know

September is Suicide Awareness Month and a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness and connect individuals to treatment services. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-24 and the rates are increasing. Cathy Larson, NP of Behavioral Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan,...
