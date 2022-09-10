Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox17
Suspect in Georgetown Twp. domestic disturbance arraigned
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a domestic disturbance case out of Georgetown Township last week has been charged. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a reckless driver on Melody Lane on Friday, Sept. 9. Afterwards, a truck was reportedly parked in...
Fox17
Suspect in U-Haul chase, crash, arraigned on separate charges
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Family of Robert Gallup III says a moment they have dreaded for years now came Friday, with a knock at their door by a Kentwood police officer. The officer, the family says, has known the Gallups for years and has been with them throughout their struggles to try to get Robert Gallup III off of drugs and back on the right path. The officer was there to tell them that after years on the run, Gallup was in custody.
Fox17
82-year-old man dies after crash at Spring Lake Twp. intersection
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 82-year-old Spring Lake man has died after a crash in Spring Lake Township late last week. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) says the crash happened at 168th Avenue and Taft Street on Friday, Sept. 9. We’re told the 82-year-old drove past...
Fox17
Garbin's attorney requests immediate release for cooperation in Whitmer kidnap plot trials
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorney of one of the men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion requesting a significantly shorter sentence. Ty Garbin was initially sentenced to just over six years in prison before it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 14
1. Calvin University is opening its new school of business today with a big celebration. The 25,000-square-foot building features both new and renovated space. The new building will serve undergraduate, graduate, and certificate-seeking students, as well as serve as a space for the West Michigan business community to build connections.
Fox17
Bird flu still impacting Michigan ahead of migration season
LANSING, Mich. — Bird owners in Michigan are advised to keep vigilant as bird flu continues to impact the state. The state of Michigan says the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected among a non-commercial flock in Ingham County. “Even though Michigan has not had a case of...
Fox17
Suicide Awareness Month: What you need to know
September is Suicide Awareness Month and a time to remember those affected by suicide, raise awareness and connect individuals to treatment services. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-24 and the rates are increasing. Cathy Larson, NP of Behavioral Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan,...
Comments / 0