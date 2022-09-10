Read full article on original website
AMERICA FIRST@??
4d ago
😂😂😂😂😂 YOU AIN’T SEEN NOTHING YET… all those no questions asked loans going out to “ black” only Americans stupid enough to fall for it… shouldn’t take long before the bank screws then over… wait for it.
dbusiness.com
Report: Metro Detroit Homes Sales Continue to Fall, Prices Rise
According to the August 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, home sales continue to tumble, down 15 percent over last August, from 4,344 homes sold to 3,691. Despite the year-over-year drop, the sales number is up from July, which saw 3,347 home sales. The median...
fox2detroit.com
Romulus Trade Center to create 1,500 jobs, offer 2 million square feet in retail space
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major groundbreaking in Romulus as the city plans a new trade center that will be a massive boost for the area and create over 1,500 jobs. The field in Romulus doesn't look like much. It's not far from I-94 and 275 and Detroit Metro Airport. But the 171 acres are a ‘field of dreams’, of sorts as its transformed into a retail and tech hub.
Want to add resale value? Start with the carpet in your bathroom.
A hot housing market gave sellers the advantage for almost two years, but a cooling market means buyers will be looking for those finishing touches as they shop around. “I think sellers are recognizing that the market is slowing down just a bit,” Ann Arbor realtor Emily Schoen said. “They’re not just planning on taking a weekend trip and the house sells over the weekend anymore.”
michiganradio.org
Report: Detroiters living under the federal poverty line would struggle with a $400 emergency
A report from the City of Detroit has found that many families below the federal poverty line would struggle if faced with a $400 emergency. An emergency that costs residents $400 could put many Detroiters in debt or cause them to forego essential needs like healthcare, the report from the city's Legislative Policy Division found.
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Does Oakland County have a problem with deer? Officials want feedback from the community
The deer population has been growing in Oakland County in recent years, leading to an increase of deer-related car crashes, damage to landscaping and a greater potential for exposure to Lyme disease and other illnesses that can be spread by deer.
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
visitdetroit.com
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
Fox17
Bird flu still impacting Michigan ahead of migration season
LANSING, Mich. — Bird owners in Michigan are advised to keep vigilant as bird flu continues to impact the state. The state of Michigan says the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected among a non-commercial flock in Ingham County. “Even though Michigan has not had a case of...
michiganradio.org
Farms in six Southeast Michigan counties are major sources of Lake Erie toxic blooms
Michigan’s portion of the western Lake Erie basin spans 1.3 million acres in six southeast counties between Detroit and Toledo. It is a pastoral geography of market roads and farmsteads set like islands amid fields of corn. Near its center is Riga Township, home to 1,400 residents and where Pam Taylor’s family has owned a farm for 120 years.
A New Bridge Connecting Michigan And Canada Will Allow Pedestrians And Bikes
Michiganders that love to bicycle will soon have a fun and exciting way to ride from Michigan to Canada. A new bridge is set to open in 2024 and has just been approved to have pedestrians and bicycles on it. Gordie Howe International Bridge Will Have Access For Bicycles And...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
recordpatriot.com
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced to 60 months in unemployment benefits scheme
A Detroit man affiliated with a gang who used stolen identities to submit false claims for unemployment benefits, then "brazenly advertised" his scheme on social media to recruit others, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, federal officials said Wednesday. Damon Long pleaded guilty in April. He was convicted of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show
Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
The Oakland Press
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
wemu.org
COVID cases on the rise again in Washtenaw County
School is back in session, and along with it is a higher number of COVID-19 cases. The University of Michigan has confirmed nearly 700 new coronavirus cases on its campus since the start of the school year. The county as a whole is now back at what the CDC guidelines define as a "high" level of community transmission of the disease.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
