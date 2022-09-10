ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major groundbreaking in Romulus as the city plans a new trade center that will be a massive boost for the area and create over 1,500 jobs. The field in Romulus doesn't look like much. It's not far from I-94 and 275 and Detroit Metro Airport. But the 171 acres are a ‘field of dreams’, of sorts as its transformed into a retail and tech hub.

ROMULUS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO