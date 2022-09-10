Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has revealed that Queen Elizabeth did watch the show—but not on a regular TV. “I heard the queen had watched it, she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently.” Smith, speaking to NBC’s Today show Thursday, said Philip “definitely didn’t” watch the hit Netflix show. Philip asked a friend of Smith’s at dinner if he worked on the show,...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO