Lehi-based 13U golf team wins Regional

A 13U boys all-star golf team based at Thanksgiving Point has qualified to advance to the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Oct. 6-9 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., which will be televised live on select ESPN networks. The Lehi team won the national championship last...
Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church

In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
