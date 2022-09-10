Read full article on original website
Related
lehifreepress.com
Lehi-based 13U golf team wins Regional
A 13U boys all-star golf team based at Thanksgiving Point has qualified to advance to the 2022 National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Oct. 6-9 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., which will be televised live on select ESPN networks. The Lehi team won the national championship last...
lehifreepress.com
Jami Ray Vintage breathes new life into the old Third Ward church
In 1890, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who settled in Lehi had their choice between two church buildings to attend Sunday services. Residents near the railroad tracks considered the north end of town at the time, had difficulty getting to those first two churches, so Bishop David Evans organized The North Branch. The humble, one-room building, eventually known as the Third Ward Church, is the only one of the five Lehi churches left standing.
lehifreepress.com
Utah, Juab County Commissions speak out against U.S Forest Service proposed fee hikes at local recreation sites
The Utah County Commission will vote today on a joint resolution with the neighboring Juab County Commission to oppose the United States Forest Service raising or adding a use fee to recreational sites throughout the State. The U.S Forest Service introduced a fee proposal in July and has been seeking...
Comments / 0