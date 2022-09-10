Read full article on original website
Johnvichy Zender
4d ago
is hard to comprehend how this idiot Arsenic hall. became a multimillionaire. he has no talent he never did. and he's ugly
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
palisadesnews.com
New Coffee Shop Opens in Santa Monica Canyon
Owner Tara Amiel has opened RustiCoffee in Santa Monica Canyon at 169 West Channel Road as reported by Circling The News. It is the former spot where The Sunrise Brew used to be. The new cafe sells coffee and latte drinks made with Stumptown brand coffee as well as smoothies...
Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility
What had been labeled as one of the six biggest nuisance motels in Long Beach is now being purchased by the city and will be turned into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness. The post Long Beach buys nuisance motel for $16.6 million, converting to temporary housing facility appeared first on Long Beach Post.
palisadesnews.com
Category: Community
After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and... Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test. digital. POPULAR. by. $9 million sale price on...
Orange County Business Journal
Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M
Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
Coastal View
Escrow falls through in The Palms sale
The Palms is now back on the market, after its four-month-long escrow recently fell through, owner Bill Bennett told CVN. The Palms belongs to Bill and Todd Bennett, third-generation owners of the property. “We had some buyers that we were really excited about, and we’d been in escrow with them...
6 California eateries named ‘best new restaurants’ by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole
Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
palisadesnews.com
Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record
Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos. Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for August on record in the City of Los Angeles – the third consecutive month that Angelenos have cut water use to all-time lows. The demand...
HipHopDX.com
Drakeo The Ruler's Ex-Landlord Seeking $100K From Estate Over Back Rent + Damages
Los Angeles, CA – Drakeo The Ruler’s former landlord is reportedly suing the late rapper’s estate for over $100,000 in back rent and damages. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Oliver Omidvar was renting Drakeo a place in Hollywood Hills in June 2021 for $14,500 per month. Omidvar...
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
State Won’t Let Garden Grove Walk Away from One of Area’s Last Open Green Spaces
The community’s big open green dream refuses to die in Garden Grove. In March, city officials pulled the plug on the would-be redevelopment of one of central Orange County’s last open green spaces between two built-out and park poor cities. It’s called the Willowick Golf Course, all 104...
SFGate
High-Profile Private Clubs Are Gaining Momentum in California
If you’re living in California and seeking a private club to join, you have plenty of options, both in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the state. At least, you should have plenty of options — but actually finding one with open space to join might be more of a challenge.
L.A. Weekly
Arrests Made In Break-In Of Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Home
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two arrests were made in connection to the home burglary of California Rep. and mayoral candidate Karen Bass. The break-in occurred Friday, September 10, with Bass saying only her firearms were taken and no other valuables. In an interview with KTTV‘s Elex Michaelson, Bass...
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
vanlifewanderer.com
20 Incredibly Delicious Things To Eat In Los Angeles
The BECA (bacon, egg, cheese and avo) with everything from Belle’s Bagels, Highland Park. Ube coconut soft serve pie from Magpie’s Highland Park. Korean BBQ at Kang Ho-Dong BaekJeong, San Gabriel Valley. DK’s Donuts, Santa Monica. Salsiccia E Broccoli ($7.90) – Eataly, Century City. Salmon kabob...
