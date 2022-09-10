Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
West Side extends winning streak to 35
West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35. It was looking pretty dicey for the Pirates early in the third quarter as the Eagles capitalized on two...
Herald-Journal
Pearl P Lloyd
Pearl P Lloyd 4/5/1958 - 9/12/2022 Pearl Pentz Lloyd, 64, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born April 5, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in Morgan, Utah. She married Roger Wardell and they were later divorced. She moved to...
Herald-Journal
Injuries plague Lady Indians
Preston faced their first district opponent on Sep. 13 at home against Century (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, Sep. 15 they host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. and on Monday Sep. 19 they travel to Pocatello for a conference game with Pocatello at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians are down...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Riverhawks escape Wolves; Skinner goes low again
With the Wolves nipping at the Riverhawks tail feathers, it came down to the last scorecards being turned in. Ridgeline’s Tyler Jackman and Green Canyon’s Carson Shakespear were the last golfers from their respective teams to make it to the clubhouse at the Logan River Golf Course Monday as Region 11 got together for another boys golf tournament.
Herald-Journal
Preston boys defeat Burley
The Indians soccer team finished the week with a 1-0 win over Burley after losing to Marsh Valley and Rigby earlier in the week. They faced Century on the road on Sep. 13 (score unavailable at press time) and were hoping to have their full team for the district contest. Friday Sep. 16, they host Rigby at 4:30 p.m. and will be out to avenge the earlier 1-3 loss.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Bobcats rally past Wolves in the rain
SMITHFIELD - It was a bit of a rocky start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Bobcats, especially in closely-contested matches, but they're starting to find their groove. Karlee Allen helped turn things around with a very nice counter attack goal in the 28th minute and...
Herald-Journal
PHS football dominates in first win of season
Preston football traveled to Jerome to get their first win of the season. Preston dominated the game with a score of 44-8. The 44-points put up by Preston has been the highest points scored against a Jerome team since 2004. “The kids played well all 3 phases on the game...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Potential reasons for optimism for Aggies
One potential advantage of the Aggies playing in Week 0 of the 2022 college football season was the opportunity to have two bye weeks. Whether that will work out in Utah State’s favor remains to be seen, but the first of two bye weeks clearly couldn’t have come at a better time. There’s no question the Aggies are reeling after back-to-back blowout losses against Alabama (55-0) and Weber State (35-7) — the second of which was their first setback against a FCS program in 22 years. Even USU’s home- and season-opening victory over UConn (31-20) was a bit on the shaky side.
Herald-Journal
Crook, Gaines "Mark"
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Gaines "Mark" Crook on September 12, 2022, at the age of 74 in Smithfield, UT after fighting the hard fight against vascular dementia. Mark was born in Greenville, South Carolina to Gaines and Bettie Crook on September 6, 1948, as the oldest of 5 boys: David, Joel, Charlie, and Josh. He grew up around the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, where he graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines, serving from 1968-1972. He married the love of his life, Debbie, on December 8, 1973. Together they had four daughters: Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica. He spent much of his career as a computer calibration technician, could always be found tinkering with his computers and testing equipment, loved to engineer, and was a math and science wiz. He was an enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving his Wards for as long as he was able, and was sealed to his family in the Los Angeles Temple on October 6, 2006. He was an active leader in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Order of the Arrow, and a number of his daughters' Girl Scout troops for decades. A lifelong Scout himself, Mr. Fix-It, a true mountain man, there to help and guide any and all who asked, with his quiet observations. Mark is survived by two brothers David and Joel, his wife Debbie, daughters Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica, eleven grandchildren, and the legacy he left behind on the hundreds of youth he interacted with and inspired over the years. He is preceded in death by his father Gaines, mother Bettie, and brothers Charlie and Josh. The Crook family would like to give a very special thanks to the spectacular staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living who became a second family during his last year and a half, who made his and his family's lives so blessed. Mark's memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10AM at 940 Three Point Avenue Logan, Utah 84321. The interment service with Military Honors will follow after the memorial at Logan City Cemetery on 1000 N 1200 E Logan, Utah 83421. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Herald-Journal
Fans respond to USU head coach's criticisms following Aggie loss to Weber State
Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State’s 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies’ first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000. With the exception of a 100-yard...
Herald-Journal
Iris Lee H Wood
Iris Lee H Wood 11/21/1931 - 9/8/2022 Fielding- Iris Lee H. Wood passed away on September 8, 2022. She was born in Plymouth, Utah on November 21, 1931, a daughter to Loyal and Lily Hess, then moved to Malad, Idaho to become a Malad Dragon and graduated in 1950. She married her sweetheart, Harvey R. Wood, in the Logan LDS Temple on June 14, 1950.
Herald-Journal
Starks, Mark Perry
Mark Perry Starks passed away 9/9/22 in the Utah Valley Hospital after valiantly facing several years of extraordinary health challenges. His last evening was spent with family reliving fun memories and adventures of his life and youth. Stories of great friends and experiences brought smiles and laughter to him, leading him to express appreciation for his many friends and family members even as his body failed him. He felt gratitude towards too many to be named. Mark greatly valued his friends. Mark was born August 16th 1962 in Southern California to Dan and LaDawn Starks. He was the 2nd of six eventual children. In the early 1970's, the Starks family moved to the Cache Valley where Mark would grow up and would eventually return to for his last years. Mark attended both Sky View and Logan High Schools, graduating in 1980. From there, Mark began a series of firsts, blazing a trail for his younger siblings to follow. Mark was the first of his siblings to go to college, eventually graduating from USU with a degree in Philosophy. He would also obtain a Master's degree in Business as well. Mark was the first in the family to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to upstate New York. And now, Mark points us forward as he leads us all into our eventual destinies, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the meaning and direction of our lives. He was undaunted, doing the hard things so others can follow. Mark enjoyed developing his mind and learned to discipline himself to make the most of his intellectual pursuits. He also had an appreciation for his body and spent considerable time developing his notable strength at the gym. He had a spiritual, sensitive nature as well and wanted to please his Heavenly Father. Of course, in the end, Mark's last conversations were about the love he felt for his many friends and family and the appreciation he felt for the many wonderful experiences he had enjoyed. He left this world knowing it was his time. He continues his adventures and associations in a new realm. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth LaDawn Starks. He is survived by his father Daniel as well as five siblings; Shawn, Robin, Holly, Bob and Heather. Special recognition to the medical care takers who assisted Mark in his passing and over the past several years during his illness. A private ceremony will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, LaDawn.
Herald-Journal
Felony charges considered in Ridgeline football 'bullying' incident
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August. All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary...
Herald-Journal
Petersen, Mary Belle (Brown)
Petersen Mary Belle Brown Petersen 90 Logan, Utah passed away August 13, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the Hyrum City Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Herald-Journal
School Sports
SMITHFIELD — It was a bit of a rocky start to the 2022 high school girls soccer season for the Bobcats, especially in closely-contested matche…. Prep volleyball: Region play begins as Mustangs-Bobcats match halted. HYRUM – There is always a first for everything. Prep girls soccer: Mustangs beat...
Herald-Journal
County crews join to fight brush fire
Franklin and Bannock county fire departments were called to a brush fire the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 north of Banida on the Oxford road. The fire was held to approximately 10 acres.
Herald-Journal
Money intended for motion pictures found in local tills
Counterfeit $20 bills have been found in the tills of small businesses in Cache Valley in recent weeks. On Sept. 6, the office manager at the Island Market in Logan sent a deposit to Cache Valley Bank. Later, the bank notified the manager of the local grocery store, Steve Emile, of a fraudulent $20 bill found in the deposit.
Herald-Journal
'A rainbow flag is not a political statement': Pride flags debated at Logan school board meeting
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Logan City School District Board of Education Meeting, community members discussed their thoughts on whether teachers should be permitted to display certain symbols or flags in schools. The conversation focused heavily on pride flags in the classroom. Jay Bates Domenech, the president...
KSLTV
One critical in crash with semi-truck
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — One man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:38 a.m. a 2002 Toyota Corolla was headed northbound on Interstate 15 in Pleasant View near milepost 350.
Herald-Journal
Keith Sterling Warren
Keith Sterling Warren 4/21/1976 - 9/6/2022 Keith Sterling Warren returned to the loving arms of his mother, brother, and grandparents on September 6,2022. Keith was born on April 21,1976 in Brigham City, Utah. Keith is the son of Barbara Ann Craghead and Jerry Keith Warren. Keith married April Helena Wilkerson on February 10,1996. Keith was the proud father of four beautiful girls and 8 grandchildren.
