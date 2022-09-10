Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day by shooting for free at 2 DWR ranges
Do you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shoot for free. The fourth Saturday in September — which is Sept. 24 this year — is recognized...
Herald-Journal
Pearl P Lloyd
Pearl P Lloyd 4/5/1958 - 9/12/2022 Pearl Pentz Lloyd, 64, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2022, at her home in Preston, Idaho. She was born April 5, 1958, in Ogden, Utah, and grew up in Morgan, Utah. She married Roger Wardell and they were later divorced. She moved to...
Gephardt Daily
Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
Herald-Journal
Money intended for motion pictures found in local tills
Counterfeit $20 bills have been found in the tills of small businesses in Cache Valley in recent weeks. On Sept. 6, the office manager at the Island Market in Logan sent a deposit to Cache Valley Bank. Later, the bank notified the manager of the local grocery store, Steve Emile, of a fraudulent $20 bill found in the deposit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
cachevalleydaily.com
Sizzler and Subway close, while Chipotle and Habit Burger open
LOGAN – Two doors closed while two others opened in Logan recently. The sudden influx of new chain restaurants in Logan has been exciting for some residents, but they have come at a cost. Nearly one month ago the Burger King on the corner of 200 North Main closed within hours of the grand opening of In-n-Out Burger. Now, a few weeks later, there have been a few more dining casualties in the midst of highly-anticipated openings.
High school student critically injured, his dog dies after truck hits them
A Logan High student suffered a severe brain injury on Sept. 5 after being hit by a truck on 1800 South in Logan, Utah. On that Monday evening, 16-year-old Will Henderson left his home in Logan to go skateboarding with his dog Freya. His mother, Jodee Henderson, began to worry when it was getting late and she hadn’t heard from him. “I heard sirens, so I checked Life 360 (a...
Herald-Journal
Never a dull moment: Couple settles in Richmond after busy life in ranching, medical industry and much more
Editor’s note: This article is part of a series of stories planned by Cache Valley freelance writer Cindy Knowles based on the idea that everyone has an interesting story to tell. Gary and Lavon Grandy met years ago at BYU through Gary’s Teton, Idaho, roommate. LaVon Gillette (her maiden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past - September 14, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Herald-Journal
Thompson, Carlos Eugene
Carlos Eugene Thompson passed away September 8, 2022 in North Logan, Utah at the age of 91. He was born on December 9, 1931 in Clarkston, Utah and was the third child of Seymour Thompson and Mary Olive Peterson. Carlos spent his childhood living in Clarkston working on the family farm. In 1950, he accepted a call to serve as a missionary in the Western Canada Mission. Carlos also served in the Army, with a majority of his time being spent in Fort Knox, Kentucky and one summer on a ship unloading supplies near Point Barrow, Alaska. After his military service, he attended USU and there met and married Roma Nelson. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on December 21, 1957. In 1963, he started his own construction business that he ran until 2014 when he suffered a stroke and was forced to stop. Carlos was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years, such as member of the bishopric, High Council, and scouting. He would drive the scouts anywhere his 4-wheel drive truck would take them. Carlos is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roma and their four children; Paula (Kurt) Rowley of Syracuse, Utah; Lori Butterfield of Sandy, Utah; Craig (Kammy) Thompson of North Logan, Utah; and Brian (Erin) Thompson of Smithfield, Utah and 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilynn Brown and Kathy Behling. He was preceded in death by four of his siblings and two of their spouses: Keith (Charlene) Thompson, Jenna (Bill) McKinney, Elaine Greathouse and George Thompson and son-in-law, Tad Butterfield. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at his LDS church house, 325 Lauralin Drive, Logan on Saturday, September 17th. The viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 prior to the funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . Thank you to the staff at Maple Springs for caring for him during the covid pandemic and his last days. In lieu of flowers, please play a game of "OH! Hell" with your family.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: 2 dead in airplane crash in Franklin County
ORIGINAL STORY (Published Sept. 14 at 5:06 p.m.) PRESTON — A local sheriff’s office is searching for an airplane that may have crashed. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line.
Herald-Journal
Starks, Mark Perry
Mark Perry Starks passed away 9/9/22 in the Utah Valley Hospital after valiantly facing several years of extraordinary health challenges. His last evening was spent with family reliving fun memories and adventures of his life and youth. Stories of great friends and experiences brought smiles and laughter to him, leading him to express appreciation for his many friends and family members even as his body failed him. He felt gratitude towards too many to be named. Mark greatly valued his friends. Mark was born August 16th 1962 in Southern California to Dan and LaDawn Starks. He was the 2nd of six eventual children. In the early 1970's, the Starks family moved to the Cache Valley where Mark would grow up and would eventually return to for his last years. Mark attended both Sky View and Logan High Schools, graduating in 1980. From there, Mark began a series of firsts, blazing a trail for his younger siblings to follow. Mark was the first of his siblings to go to college, eventually graduating from USU with a degree in Philosophy. He would also obtain a Master's degree in Business as well. Mark was the first in the family to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to upstate New York. And now, Mark points us forward as he leads us all into our eventual destinies, giving us the opportunity to reflect on the meaning and direction of our lives. He was undaunted, doing the hard things so others can follow. Mark enjoyed developing his mind and learned to discipline himself to make the most of his intellectual pursuits. He also had an appreciation for his body and spent considerable time developing his notable strength at the gym. He had a spiritual, sensitive nature as well and wanted to please his Heavenly Father. Of course, in the end, Mark's last conversations were about the love he felt for his many friends and family and the appreciation he felt for the many wonderful experiences he had enjoyed. He left this world knowing it was his time. He continues his adventures and associations in a new realm. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth LaDawn Starks. He is survived by his father Daniel as well as five siblings; Shawn, Robin, Holly, Bob and Heather. Special recognition to the medical care takers who assisted Mark in his passing and over the past several years during his illness. A private ceremony will be held in the Lewiston, Utah cemetery where Mark will be laid to rest with his mother, LaDawn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Crook, Gaines "Mark"
We deeply regret to announce the passing of Gaines "Mark" Crook on September 12, 2022, at the age of 74 in Smithfield, UT after fighting the hard fight against vascular dementia. Mark was born in Greenville, South Carolina to Gaines and Bettie Crook on September 6, 1948, as the oldest of 5 boys: David, Joel, Charlie, and Josh. He grew up around the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, where he graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1966 and joined the US Marines, serving from 1968-1972. He married the love of his life, Debbie, on December 8, 1973. Together they had four daughters: Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica. He spent much of his career as a computer calibration technician, could always be found tinkering with his computers and testing equipment, loved to engineer, and was a math and science wiz. He was an enthusiastic member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving his Wards for as long as he was able, and was sealed to his family in the Los Angeles Temple on October 6, 2006. He was an active leader in Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Order of the Arrow, and a number of his daughters' Girl Scout troops for decades. A lifelong Scout himself, Mr. Fix-It, a true mountain man, there to help and guide any and all who asked, with his quiet observations. Mark is survived by two brothers David and Joel, his wife Debbie, daughters Gina, Jennifer, Ashley, and Angelica, eleven grandchildren, and the legacy he left behind on the hundreds of youth he interacted with and inspired over the years. He is preceded in death by his father Gaines, mother Bettie, and brothers Charlie and Josh. The Crook family would like to give a very special thanks to the spectacular staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living who became a second family during his last year and a half, who made his and his family's lives so blessed. Mark's memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10AM at 940 Three Point Avenue Logan, Utah 84321. The interment service with Military Honors will follow after the memorial at Logan City Cemetery on 1000 N 1200 E Logan, Utah 83421. Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Two dead when plane crashes in Southeast Idaho
Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the names of the deceased individuals and encouraged everyone to "please respect the privacy of...
Herald-Journal
Burns, MIchael Monroe
Michael Monroe Burns, of Paradise, Utah, passed away September 10, 2022, at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Benton Burns, Sr. and mother Donna Louise Bihary Burns. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carmell Jackson Burns (daughter of Stan and Dixie Jackson), daughter Kara (Christian), sons M. Blake (Brenda), and Braydon, grandchildren M. Sullivan, Alex, Alysse, brother Al (Laurie), nieces and nephews, and many friends he considered family. Mike loved hard, fished with joy, and cooked with a passion for sharing. He would arrive at gatherings with a pan heaped with his latest smoked meat masterpiece and a generous serving of dad jokes. He was an artist of many mediums. Mike's stonework signs can be seen around the valley including Sizzler, King Nature Park, and the welcome to North Logan sign. He was most proud of his Tooele Firefighters Museum rock. His family feels his influence in their own vocations, hobbies, life philosophies, and affinity for horrible puns. His example showed his children how to be tough, patient, kind, and loving. He made the best of situations which looked irretrievably bad. Everyone you meet knows Mike, and they'll tell you something he quietly did for them with a skill you didn't know he had. He had a marvelous sense of humor, and a knack for accents. His ready supply was always entertaining, but the one that dropped everyone to the floor in laughter was his chirping cricket impression. Mike's family felt loved and hope everyone felt his zest for life. Memorial services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, Utah. Viewing Friday, September 16th 6-8 pm. and Saturday, September 17th 10:00-10:45, with the funeral service 11 am. Services will be streamed via Zoom. Burial following the service, at the Paradise city cemetery. Donations for funeral expenses can be made at "Burns Family Funeral Expenses" through Gofundme.com Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by clicking the link under his obituary at allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
'A rainbow flag is not a political statement': Pride flags debated at Logan school board meeting
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Logan City School District Board of Education Meeting, community members discussed their thoughts on whether teachers should be permitted to display certain symbols or flags in schools. The conversation focused heavily on pride flags in the classroom. Jay Bates Domenech, the president...
utah.gov
Driver dies after crash in northern Utah
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at about 1:38 am, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15 in Pleasant View (milepost 350). It is unknown at this point which lane he was in or what his travel speed was. For an unknown reason, the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota moved to the left and struck the center concrete divider. The Toyota corrected back to the right hard enough that it began to rotate and stopped or came to a near stop in the number three lane facing east. A semi truck which had been traveling in close proximity to the Toyota began braking as the events unfolded but was unable to stop prior to colliding with the Toyota. The semi truck hit the passenger side doors area and the Toyota was pushed off the right shoulder where it came to a rest. The semi truck stopped a short distance ahead of the Toyota’s resting position. Neither of the two occupants of the semi sustained injury. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local Hospital where he was in critical condition. The driver appears to be a resident of Boise Idaho. Initial reports that came in had indicated that a second occupant was possibly ejected from the vehicle. Fire and police were unable to locate anyone else after an exhaustive search. Investigation is ongoing.
Herald-Journal
Injuries plague Lady Indians
Preston faced their first district opponent on Sep. 13 at home against Century (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, Sep. 15 they host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. and on Monday Sep. 19 they travel to Pocatello for a conference game with Pocatello at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians are down...
Herald-Journal
Company looking to supply lithium from Great Salt Lake for EV batteries
Compass Minerals is in talks with Ford Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution to supply the manufacturing giants with a key ingredient needed in the growing market for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, tapping the Great Salt Lake. The Overland Park, Kansas-based business through its Weber County operation at the...
The Justice Files: Convicted child killer seeks parole again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – John Austin was facing capital murder charges for a vicious attack on his infant son. His life was spared when he pleaded guilty, and for the second time since his incarceration, he’s seeking parole. In 2001, he called 911 to say his 5-month-old son Isaac was hurt. But later, Ogden […]
Comments / 0