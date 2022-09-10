ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

syvnews.com

25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow debuts in Santa Ynez

Singing, dancing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in the township of Santa Ynez. The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct....
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Cal Poly's Jaden Jones named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Jaden Jones, who splashed himself all over the Cal Poly football record book with a 385-yard, four-touchdown performance last Saturday against San Diego, has been honored as the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The redshirt freshman also is the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Wine grapes, heat, and a little dove hunting | Kevin Merrill

Wine grape harvest is in full swing now, thanks to the record-breaking heat we all experienced during the start of September. All in all, our vines held up pretty week considering we had daytime temperatures ranging from 115 in Santa Ynez to 103 in Santa Maria. Usually, a heat wave...
SANTA MARIA, CA
CAPA Pet of the Week: Motley

Motley is a five-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Center staff say she is a sweet girl who doesn't take long to open up and trust and start playing tag. Motley's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Tribute band, Queen Nation, to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Acclaimed tribute band Queen Nation will take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chumash Casino Resort. The group, which was formed in 2004, is the longest-running show on the West Coast — with all four band members fully costumed, singing and performing in character.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening

Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jaskolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
Santa Maria remembers victims of 9/11 terrorists

Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in a Pennsylvania field. They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Solvang man dies following Ballard Canyon Road crash that injured three passengers

A Solvang man died and his three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Ballard Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol in Buellton said. Roberto Garcia Jr., 19, was trapped inside the car, along with his three passengers, and following extrication was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.
SOLVANG, CA
Solvang to consider construction moratorium due to drought conditions

Solvang City Council members Monday requested a construction moratorium in the face of drought conditions. The issue will be placed on their agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting for public input and council action. “You’ve heard already here, and if you’ve been listening to the planning commission you’ve probably been...
SOLVANG, CA
Public workshop process questioned by Solvang Council

Solvang City Council members questioned city staff Monday after learning the Downtown Plaza Concept public workshop held July 18 did not include any of the council members’ recommendations. “None of these ideas were ideas that were proffered by our city council. This was either staff and/or consultants,” Mayor Charlie...
SOLVANG, CA
Proposed county government center plan has $407M price tag

A proposed master plan for improving the campus of Santa Barbara County offices and service buildings on Calle Real in Santa Barbara, presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, has a roughly estimated price tag of more than $407.6 million. As proposed, the improvements could include workforce housing for...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

