Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
VOTE: Scott, Brafman, Beard, Arias, Langley, Jordan, Perez and Elena up for Player of the Week
Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sites will be combined to determine this week's winner. Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News. It was an intriguing week of high school football, despite the fact that multiple high-profile...
syvnews.com
Pioneer Valley's Lucan Brafman and Santa Ynez's Keegan Withrow named Athletes of the Week
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its second Athlete of the Week luncheon Monday at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt. Pioneer Valley football player Lucan Brafman was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Santa Ynez tennis player Keegan Withrow was named the Female Athlete of the Week.
syvnews.com
25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow debuts in Santa Ynez
Singing, dancing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in the township of Santa Ynez. The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct....
syvnews.com
Cal Poly's Jaden Jones named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week
Quarterback Jaden Jones, who splashed himself all over the Cal Poly football record book with a 385-yard, four-touchdown performance last Saturday against San Diego, has been honored as the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The redshirt freshman also is the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syvnews.com
Wine grapes, heat, and a little dove hunting | Kevin Merrill
Wine grape harvest is in full swing now, thanks to the record-breaking heat we all experienced during the start of September. All in all, our vines held up pretty week considering we had daytime temperatures ranging from 115 in Santa Ynez to 103 in Santa Maria. Usually, a heat wave...
syvnews.com
Restoring trails along Refugio Road to create a more connected Santa Ynez Valley | Guest Commentary
My first day of first grade is still vividly etched in my memory — the day I rode my bike to school for the very first time. I grew impatient as my Dad reviewed the lessons of my bike safety class. I was just eager to take off. It meant independence; freedom; self-reliance.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Motley
Motley is a five-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Center staff say she is a sweet girl who doesn't take long to open up and trust and start playing tag. Motley's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations,...
syvnews.com
Tribute band, Queen Nation, to perform at Chumash Casino Resort
Acclaimed tribute band Queen Nation will take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chumash Casino Resort. The group, which was formed in 2004, is the longest-running show on the West Coast — with all four band members fully costumed, singing and performing in character.
IN THIS ARTICLE
syvnews.com
Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening
Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jaskolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
syvnews.com
Santa Maria remembers victims of 9/11 terrorists
Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in a Pennsylvania field. They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at...
syvnews.com
Complaint filed with state alleging illegal Santa Ynez River water use by cannabis cultivators
A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate. Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,...
syvnews.com
Hot weather pushes up wine grape harvest in northern Santa Barbara County
The heat wave that baked northern Santa Barbara County for two weeks has caused wine grapes to mature sooner than usual and pushed the harvest up by a couple of weeks, but overall, the quality of the grapes seems high even if the yield is low, vintners said. The minimal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
syvnews.com
Solvang man dies following Ballard Canyon Road crash that injured three passengers
A Solvang man died and his three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Ballard Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol in Buellton said. Roberto Garcia Jr., 19, was trapped inside the car, along with his three passengers, and following extrication was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.
syvnews.com
Solvang's Elverhøj Museum 'Living History Days' a feature of Danish Days weekend festival
Elverhøj Museum of History and Art will present interactive programming on local culture — called the Living History Days — as part of the annual Danish Days festival set to take place in downtown Solvang this weekend. After a two-year pandemic-induced pause, the museum will join the...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation president, CEO, Barbara Robertson to retire
Barbara Robertson, Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation president, CEO, will retire from her position on Dec. 31, and the Foundation is starting the search to fill the position. Robertson was appointed to the position for the third time in February of 2020 and lead the organization through tumultuous and unprecedented challenges...
syvnews.com
Solvang to consider construction moratorium due to drought conditions
Solvang City Council members Monday requested a construction moratorium in the face of drought conditions. The issue will be placed on their agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting for public input and council action. “You’ve heard already here, and if you’ve been listening to the planning commission you’ve probably been...
syvnews.com
Public workshop process questioned by Solvang Council
Solvang City Council members questioned city staff Monday after learning the Downtown Plaza Concept public workshop held July 18 did not include any of the council members’ recommendations. “None of these ideas were ideas that were proffered by our city council. This was either staff and/or consultants,” Mayor Charlie...
syvnews.com
Proposed county government center plan has $407M price tag
A proposed master plan for improving the campus of Santa Barbara County offices and service buildings on Calle Real in Santa Barbara, presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, has a roughly estimated price tag of more than $407.6 million. As proposed, the improvements could include workforce housing for...
Comments / 0