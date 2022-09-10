Read full article on original website
Related
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI
Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marquettewire.org
Marquette Madness cancelled for 2022
Marquette Madness, the annual kick-off event to the men’s and women’s basketball season, will not take place this year, the Marquette Wire has learned. “We are focusing promotional efforts on our regular-season games at both Fiserv Forum and the Al McGuire Center and are excited about the level of student interest surrounding both of our programs,” Marquette Athletics spokesman Scott Kuykendall said to the Marquette Wire. “We have already sold out the student section for our men’s games and are looking forward to continued strong support for our women’s team at the Al. Both programs will be hosting an open practice and we can’t wait for Marquette fans to meet all of our tremendous student-athletes.”
WISN
4 people shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting near Brady Street. It happened near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. "My windows were open so you could like feel it in your chest, and then you just heard screams and then car tires skirting off," said Abby Price who heard the gunshots.
On Milwaukee
Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts
Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen shot near Horlick Field following high school football game
The Racine Police Department confirmed a teen was shot near Horlick Field following a high school football game Friday night.
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Missing Muskego teens found safe
MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Police Department says two missing teenagers have been found. Police said 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley and 15-year-old Aunnie Way had been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. The Muskego Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that both girls had been located and are...
Gun MPD officers carry has history of going off without anyone pulling trigger
The guns Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers carry are firing with no one pulling the trigger. It is happening across the country and in Milwaukee.
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
CBS 58
Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
shepherdexpress.com
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
spectrumnews1.com
IBEW Local 494 announces ratification of first contract with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Local 494 chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced the workers of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin represented by the union has negotiated and ratified their first union contract with the DPW senior leadership. “This contract is an exciting next step forward for...
wisconsinrightnow.com
GPS Impact: Rep. Brandtjen Calls Milwaukee get-out-the-vote effort ‘Zuckerbucks 2.0’
One Wisconsin lawmaker cannot believe that a predominantly Democratic city in the state is once again turning to an outside nonprofit to get out the vote in November. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, told The Center Square that Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s support for a new voter engagement program in Milwaukee sounds very familiar.
Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin
Widespread flooding and storms are impacting power for more than 10,000 WeEnergies customers in the Milwaukee area Monday morning.
Comments / 0