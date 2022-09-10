ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

foodieflashpacker.com

Best Chinese Food In Mequon | 5 Must-Try Restaurants In Mequon, WI

Mequon, a peaceful suburb of Milwaukee, recently underwent an economic development strategy that led to the influx of numerous fresh, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively sleepy midwestern town. Mequon is still underrated despite being one of the nicer places in the region. It’s beautiful for locals who want...
MEQUON, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
marquettewire.org

Marquette Madness cancelled for 2022

Marquette Madness, the annual kick-off event to the men’s and women’s basketball season, will not take place this year, the Marquette Wire has learned. “We are focusing promotional efforts on our regular-season games at both Fiserv Forum and the Al McGuire Center and are excited about the level of student interest surrounding both of our programs,” Marquette Athletics spokesman Scott Kuykendall said to the Marquette Wire. “We have already sold out the student section for our men’s games and are looking forward to continued strong support for our women’s team at the Al. Both programs will be hosting an open practice and we can’t wait for Marquette fans to meet all of our tremendous student-athletes.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

4 people shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting near Brady Street. It happened near Hamilton Street and Warren Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. "My windows were open so you could like feel it in your chest, and then you just heard screams and then car tires skirting off," said Abby Price who heard the gunshots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dale Z's becomes first Milwaukee bar with pickleball courts

Three years ago, Dale Zbieranek purchased the vacant lot adjacent to his bar of 10 years, Dale Z’s On Tour, 3585 S. Howell Ave. His goal was to use the space to provide a competitive, outdoor sport for his customers to enjoy. Originally, Zbieranek considered human foosball – yes,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in […] The post White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Missing Muskego teens found safe

MUSKEGO, Wis. — The Muskego Police Department says two missing teenagers have been found. Police said 17-year-old Gabbriella Stanley and 15-year-old Aunnie Way had been missing since Friday, Sept. 9. The Muskego Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Monday that both girls had been located and are...
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
ELKHORN, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
WISCONSIN STATE

