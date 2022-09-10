ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Carson Sandford, Tate Maruska lead Stephenville past Decatur in 4A Texas high school football shootout (Photos)

By SBLive Sports
The Yellow Jackets backup quarterback and star running back combined for six touchdowns, as Stephenville survived a 4A shootout with a 52-34 win over Decatur on Friday night

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Sophomore Carson Sanford shined when his name was called Friday night.

Stephenville's backup quarterback earned his first varsity start after the Yellow Jackets lost senior Ryder Lambert — the leading passer in Texas high school football during the 2021 season — for the season due to a broken ankle prior to their Week 3 kickoff.

The spotlight was never too bright for Sanford, though.

Along with senior running back Tate Maruska, Sanford led the Yellow Jackets' dynamic offense to another huge night.

Sanford and Maruska combined for six touchdowns to power Stephenville to a 50-34 win in a 4A Texas high school football shootout Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Maruska helped the Yellow Jackets raced ahead with back-to-back long touchdown runs during the first quarter.

He struck first on a 78-yard touchdown run on Stephenville's first drive of the game.

Maruska punched in his second rushing touchdown of the second quarter after the Yellow Jackets' defense forced a turnover on downs backed up into its own red zone. He broke away for a 53-yard touchdown run that gave Stephenville a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Sanford started to let it rip from the pocket early in the second quarter.

He fired his first touchdown pass of the night to Topher Foster on a 46-yard throw to push the Yellow Jackets' lead to 21-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Sanford squared up another deep bomb a few plays later and connected with Payton Position on a 50-yard throw, which set up his second touchdown pass to Foster on a 15-yard catch and run to push the scored to 27-0 Stephenville.

His third touchdown pass of the first-half came during the waning moments of the second quarter, when Sanford hit Tristian Gentry for an 11-yard touchdown throw to give the Yellow Jackets a 34-7 halftime advantage.

Haruska ended his night with an exclamation point touchdown — his third rushing score of the game — on a 4-yard run with 4 minutes remaining during the fourth quarter.

With the victory, Yellow Jackets extended their 19-game winning streak which stretches back to the start of the 2021 season when Stephenville captured its fifth state championship .

Stephenville (3-0) will hit the road for its next non-district game in a tilt against Abilene Wylie (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Hugh Sandifer Stadium in Abilene.

Decatur (0-3), meanwhile, will also travel in its return to action to face Pampa (2-1) at the same time Friday, Sept. 16, at Harvester Field in Pampa.

All photos by Brian McLean

