Jackson, MS

Hundreds wait in line to get new stadium passes for JSU football games

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Just days away from Jackson State’s first home game, hundreds of tiger fans are having to come back to the ticket booth to receive a new pass to enter the game after already paying and securing tickets online. “People are frustrated because they don’t...
JACKSON, MS
Things To Know for Thursday, September 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in...
JACKSON, MS
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
JACKSON, MS
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River...
JACKSON, MS
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at...
JACKSON, MS
Jackson businesses have mixed reactions to possibility of SBA loans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Both the Governor and Mayor of Jackson say they want capital city businesses to have the chance for financial assistance to get through the water crisis. The Governor sent a formal request to the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday, asking them to open up SBA...
JACKSON, MS
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Pelahatchie man is behind bars in connection to a double shooting on Monday. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says Tristan McNair, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. A 911 call first led deputies to Barker Road in Pelahatchie. After...
PELAHATCHIE, MS
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
JACKSON, MS
MBI: Capitol Police officer involved in shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer. MBI says it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. No other details about what happened are available right now. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share...
JACKSON, MS
Large crowd gathers for community town hall addressing water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A big crowd poured into a west Jackson church, hearing directly from the mayor about where things currently stand during the city’s ongoing water crisis. That meeting was held at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked about how the city...
JACKSON, MS

