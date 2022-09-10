ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature.com

A scheme to create and verify scalable entanglement in optical lattice

To achieve scalable quantum information processing, great efforts have been devoted to the creation of large-scale entangled states in various physical systems. Ultracold atom in optical lattice is considered as one of the promising platforms due to its feasible initialization and parallel manipulation. In this work, we propose an efficient scheme to generate and characterize global entanglement in the optical lattice. With only two-layer quantum circuits, the generation utilizes two-qubit entangling gates based on the superexchange interaction in double wells. The parallelism of these operations enables the generation to be fast and scalable. To verify the entanglement of this non-stabilizer state, we mainly design three complementary detection protocols which are less resource-consuming compared to the full tomography. In particular, one just needs two homogenous local measurement settings to identify the entanglement property. Our entanglement generation and verification protocols provide the foundation for the further quantum information processing in optical lattice.
teslarati.com

Harvard engineers develop solid-state battery with performance, reliability improvements

Engineers in the lab of Xin Li, an Associate Professor of Materials Science at Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, have developed a new solid-state battery that is capable of 10,000-lifetime cycles and a charge rate as fast as three minutes. The revolutionary technology has brought in an exclusive grant from Harvard’s Office of Technology Development for Li’s startup Adden Energy, Inc., which will help develop cells with improvements in reliability and performance that could be used in future applications for electric vehicles.
Nature.com

Materials property mapping from atomic scale imaging via machine learning based sub-pixel processing

Direct visualization of the atomic structure in scanning transmission electron microscopy has led to a comprehensive understanding of the structure-property relationship. However, a reliable characterization of the structural transition on a picometric scale is still challenging because of the limited spatial resolution and noise. Here, we demonstrate that the primary segmentation of atomic signals from background, succeeded by a denoising process, enables structural analysis in a sub-pixel accuracy. Poisson noise is eliminated using the block matching and three-dimensional filtering with Anscombe transformation, and remnant noise is removed via morphological filtering, which results in an increase of peak signal-to-noise ratio from 7 to 11"‰dB. Extracting the centroids of atomic columns segmented via K-means clustering, an unsupervised method for robust thresholding, achieves an average error of less than 0.7 pixel, which corresponds to 4.6"‰pm. This study will contribute to a profound understanding of the local structural dynamics in crystal structures.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
