Milo McIver Fire destroys woman's house in Estacada
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, fire crews remained on scene in Milo McIver State Park after a weekend blaze burned around 25 acres. Fire officials lifted evacuation orders over the weekend, as it appeared the danger had passed, and confirmed two structures were destroyed due to the fire.
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
Hillsboro prepares to open first Safe Rest Pods
The ground is graded and the temporary water meters are installed. There are only a few more things to do before Hillsboro’s newest temporary shelter site is ready to offer homeless people a safe place to sleep.
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
‘That was devastating’: Estacada woman loses home in McIver State Park Fire
ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) - What was once a 102-year-old building on a sprawling property in Estacada, is now a pile of charred memories. “This will be emotional the rest of my life,” Debbie Ingamells said. Ingamells was at home Friday like any other night, when she got a level...
Evacuation levels downgraded for Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire
Evacuations for the Vitae Springs Fire have been downgraded several days after the blaze first sparked in Salem.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
Second Cargo Ship Arrives at Grain Terminal Next to the Steel Bridge and Takes on Tons of Shredded Tires
The second cargo ship in two months arrived Sunday at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal next to the Steel Bridge and took on a load of shredded tires from Castle Tire Recycling, a Portland company that uses the site on the Willamette River to export the tire shards to Asia, where they are often burned for fuel.
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake
Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
At least 1 person pulled from crash in Hillsboro
A person was pulled from a vehicle involved in a crash off NE Cornell Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
New ‘area of known wolf activity’ designated on Warm Springs Indian Reservation
A new AKWA (Area of Known Wolf Activity) has been designated on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in the northern Oregon Cascades, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday. The post New ‘area of known wolf activity’ designated on Warm Springs Indian Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry
Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
