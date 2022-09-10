ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estacada, OR

KGW

Milo McIver Fire destroys woman's house in Estacada

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, fire crews remained on scene in Milo McIver State Park after a weekend blaze burned around 25 acres. Fire officials lifted evacuation orders over the weekend, as it appeared the danger had passed, and confirmed two structures were destroyed due to the fire.
ESTACADA, OR
KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake

Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
GASTON, OR
kptv.com

Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Times

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon

The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
