ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Vigil held on street where San Carlos mother was beheaded

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of people turned out to remember a San Carlos woman that was killed on Thursday. She was allegedly beheaded by her ex-boyfriend. Friends and family of the mother gathered for hours at the site where she was killed and said they are doing everything they can to honor her […]
SAN CARLOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Carlos, CA
San Carlos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Pleasanton shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody

(KRON) — A suspect is in custody after residents of the Civic Square Apartments in Pleasanton were earlier asked to shelter in place until further notice due to police activity, according to a tweet from Pleasanton PD. “After negotiating, the suspect exited the apartment and was safely taken into custody,” read a subsequent tweet from […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said using DNA evidence, they solved the murder of a woman found in the San Lorenzo River in 1983. Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond, was found murdered on March 29, 1983, according to deputies. She had last been seen leaving Henflings Bar on The post Ben Lomond restaurant owner murder solved 39 years later, suspect kills himself appeared first on KION546.
BEN LOMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Custody After Standoff at Pleasanton Apartment Complex

A suspect has been taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, according to police. Pleasanton police initially wrote on social media shortly before 8:40 a.m. asking residents to shelter in place at the Civic Square apartments in the area of Case and Bernal avenues following a domestic disturbance.
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Beheaded#Violent Crime#Nbc Bay Area#Mart
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
PINOLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Community Holds Fundraiser to Help Coach in Need

East San Jose is stepping up to the plate to help support a coach that's been impacting students' lives for years. The coach recently lost his home in a fire and is now living with family in Concord, so parents and students ran a fundraiser to help get him back on his feet Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping

OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

4 Wounded in East Oakland Shooting

Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after falling from SF building in possible suicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead after falling from a building in downtown San Francisco in what was possibly a suicide attempt, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers assigned to SFPD’s Southern Station responded at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday to the 100 block of Beale Street regarding a possible […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
GILROY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy