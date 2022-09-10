Meta unveils Pseudonymized Facebook Identifiers, which combine timestamps and Facebook Identifiers, to deter unauthorized data scraping (Matthew S. Burriesci/Meta)

Here’s a feel good story for your Thursday. According to KRDO, three months ago, a golden retriever named Farrah had gotten separated from her owner, Taylor Salazar, in Colorado. However, she was reunited with her family once again thanks to a drone training exercise being done by Colorado deputies. Although Farrah was discovered by the deputies in rough shape, weighing half the weight she did before and in need of a leg amputation due to what deputies believe is in […] The post Golden Retriever Missing For 3 Months Was Discovered Through Police Drone Footage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO