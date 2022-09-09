Read full article on original website
Weather hot and dry across Minnesota
It was another hot, dry week across Minnesota. USDA’s latest weekly crop update says temperatures were above normal and there was little rain statewide, with more than 30 percent of the topsoil rated short to very short. Corn dented or beyond is at 73 percent with eight percent mature,...
Wisconsin crops look good after more rain
Wisconsin’s crops are doing well, especially after weekend rains in the southeastern part of the state where it had been dry. Most of the state received at least half an inch last week. USDA reporters say 92% of the state’s corn is in the dough stage and 63% of...
Iowa farmers busy as harvest nears
Silage chopping continues and seed corn harvest is underway in Iowa. USDA’s latest weekly crop report says farmers are also busy cutting hay, seeding cover crops, and preparing harvest equipment. Crop development is slightly behind normal with 23 percent of corn mature and nine percent of soybeans dropping leaves.
Drought’s Impacts Extended to Fish, Wildlife
MANHATTAN, Kan. — No one needs to tell Kansas’ farmers that the state is suffering from drought. The agricultural industry is well aware of the negative impacts, from failing crops and erosion runoff to decreased livestock grazing and hay inventory concerns. “Right now, 90% of the state is...
Crops maturing ahead of average
Recent rains helped ease crop stress across Michigan. The USDA says corn condition dropped five percent to 61 percent good to excellent as it heads toward maturity, with 69 percent dented and 13 percent mature. Corn silage harvest reached 25 percent. Soybeans are rated 65 percent good to excellent with...
Busy State Fair So Far: Monday Numbers Good, Weekend Attendance Still Being Counted
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – While final weekend numbers are still being added up, Monday’s Dillons Dollar Day at the Kansas State Fair drew an attendance of 33,829. Of those, 15,600 of those individuals came on the grounds free with their Dillons Plus. Another 12,235 paid a dollar to get in. Other tickets account for the remainder.
Harvest picks up speed in Arkansas
Corn harvest has picked up speed in Arkansas with more than half of the crop in. 54% has been harvested with 57% good-to-excellent and 96% mature. Nearly 25% of rice has been harvested with 72% of good-to-excellent. 5% of soybeans are harvested with 29% dropping leaves, 51% coloring and 62%...
Potential Railroad Worker Strike Affects Amtrak’s Southwest Chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KNS) – A potential nationwide railroad worker strike is already disrupting passenger service through Kansas and Missouri. Amtrak has canceled today’s (TUE) usual route through the states on the Southwest Chief. Amtrak has canceled its Southwest Chief route that travels between Chicago and Los Angeles.
Illinois crops starting to mature
Illinois crops are maturing slightly behind last year and the five-year average. As of Sunday, Illinois corn is rated 72 percent good to excellent with 70 percent dented and 16 percent mature. Nearly half of the crop was mature this time last year. Soybeans are rated 67 percent good to...
Great Opening Weekend; Tuesday is $2 Tasting at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The opening weekend of the Kansas State Fair was a good one, according to General Manager Bryan Schulz. “The rain actually was welcome because there was a lot of people who needed to get away for a little bit,” Schulz told reporters Monday, but added, “after that, we knew there would be a huge influx of people.”
