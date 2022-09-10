Read full article on original website
The Florida Connection to the History of Sports Drinks
If you watch professional sports today, you'll likely see elite athletes drinking sports drinks like Powerade and Gatorade during games and competitions. Many consider these sports drinks an essential part of recovery during or after strenuous activities, but it wasn't always this way. There was a time when athletes and sports teams were on their own for hydration and replenishment.
Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State
The former Seminole turned Cardinal has been looking forward to Friday night.
FSU football: Fans react to Jarvis Brownlee’s FSU comment
FSU football will travel to Louisville Friday night with a lot of the line. They’ll look to keep the momentum from the upset win over LSU but recognize some underlying storylines between the two teams. There’s a lot of crossover between the two teams, dating back to quarterback Jordan...
famunews.com
Plaque Honors 57 Original FAMU Law School Graduates￼
(from left)Trustee Otis Cliatt II, Dean Deidré Keller, former state Senator Arthenia Joyner, President Larry Robinson, Civil right attorney John Due, and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maurice Edington. Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled a plaque engraved with the names of the nearly five...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU is going ‘beyond great heights’ with TedX
For the first time, in January 2023, Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) scholars, staff and alumni will have the opportunity to take the big stage as speakers on a world-renowned platform. Devoted to the ideology of “ideas worth spreading,” TED, is an annual event that brings together the world’s leading...
WCTV
Althemese Barnes honored with city park tribute
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will be honoring Althemese Pemberton Barnes by dedicating a park in her name acknowledging her years of dedicated service preserving local history on September 20. The community is welcomed to attend the celebration at the Smokey Hollow Commemoration. located at the corner...
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap
Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
WCTV
Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 14, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
Two local favorites are closing up shop Happy Motoring and Craft House
Railroad Square Craft House opened back in 2019 and has been fighting an uphill battle ever since..
greenepublishing.com
Former Madison attorney sentenced
Former Madison County attorney, Ernest Maloney “Ernie” Page, IV, finally learned his fate on Tuesday, Sept. 6, when he was sentenced to serve six months in prison, followed by a period of 18 months of supervised release. This sentence was handed down by Judge Marcia Morales Howard, United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida, in Jacksonville. Page was sentenced for his part in a bribery scheme that involved securing a discounted price for a tractor in exchange for a reduced sentence in a drunk driving case. Page was convicted of “Conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds.”
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
floridianpress.com
FL Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State
TALLAHASSEE --- A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175 million. The grants are a new program, with the list put together after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that took effect July 1.
WCTV
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee home buyers are taking legal action against a major homebuilding company. They say Boulos Builders sprung huge price hikes on them at the last minute, raising prices by tens of thousands of dollars. Boulos then cancelled the contracts of those who refused to pay. The...
WCTV
SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
fsunews.com
Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar to close following employee-led strike
Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar will permanently close its doors following a strike and protest by its employees. Citing “two years of mistreatment, mismanagement and most importantly, abuse,” the bar’s employees decided to start a union, Serenity Bartenders United. The union has not been formally recognized by any official agency, including the U.S. Department of Labor or the National Labor Relations Board.
Post-Searchlight
River South defies weather, takes Downtown by storm
Despite the dreary weather, crowds flocked to downtown Bainbridge over the weekend for this year’s River South festival. Though the rainy forecast forced the sidewalk chalk drawing competition to be cancelled, there was still plenty to do. A yoga class hosted by McKenzie Conder kicked off the festivities that morning, with food and goods vendors, a bounce house for the kids, and glass blowing demonstrations by Hot Glass Academy from Americus available through the day. The main draw was the music, with various artists performing through the afternoon, leading to the headlining performance by the Red Clay Strays.
Gun found at Leon High School
The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found and confiscated at Leon High School Tuesday.
