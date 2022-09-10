ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

247Sports

Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season

Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

How to watch and listen to Tulane at Kansas State

Location: Manhattan, Kan. Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -14 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Todd Doxson (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch....
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. UTSA

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 2-0 Saturday night's game against a UTSA team with a warrior, fifth-year, dual-threat quarterback in Frank Harris and three explosive receivers (Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark) will be an excellent test of Texas' ability to play to the same standard the Longhorns displayed last week in a one-point loss to Alabama.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

The Flagship: Injury intel on Texas QBs, other key Longhorns entering UTSA game

Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Bet On It: Kansas State vs. Tulane

Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Kansas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Texas football: Analyst gives warning to Longhorns moving on from Alabama near-miss

Texas threw a major scare into the then-No. 1 team in the nation over the weekend, with Alabama — a two-touchdown favorite — escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory. For the Longhorns, the game served as an indicator that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's build job might just be ahead of schedule, while the Crimson Tide fell a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll despite winning, sliding to No. 2.
AUSTIN, TX
