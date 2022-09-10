Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Texas commit Jonah Wilson off to scorching start in senior season
Of all the Texas commits in the class, nobody is burning up the stat sheet like Jonah Wilson. The four-star wide receiver from Spring Dekaney has been a bright spot on a 1-2 team. The Longhorns focused in on Wilson after Brennan Marion saw him during a basketball game in January, and the Longhorns pursued him as a priority at the position.
How to watch and listen to Tulane at Kansas State
Location: Manhattan, Kan. Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -14 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Todd Doxson (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch....
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. UTSA
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 2-0 Saturday night's game against a UTSA team with a warrior, fifth-year, dual-threat quarterback in Frank Harris and three explosive receivers (Zakhari Franklin, Joshua Cephus and De'Corian Clark) will be an excellent test of Texas' ability to play to the same standard the Longhorns displayed last week in a one-point loss to Alabama.
The Flagship: Injury intel on Texas QBs, other key Longhorns entering UTSA game
Texas football will face another test at home this weekend when the Longhorns host UTSA for the third and final non-conference game of the regular season. But Saturday's test will be different from the Week 2 challenge of facing the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and instead, it will be for the Longhorns to take on a rising UTSA team likely without some key players on both sides of the ball.
Bet On It: Kansas State vs. Tulane
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Kansas...
Texas football: Analyst gives warning to Longhorns moving on from Alabama near-miss
Texas threw a major scare into the then-No. 1 team in the nation over the weekend, with Alabama — a two-touchdown favorite — escaping Austin with a 20-19 victory. For the Longhorns, the game served as an indicator that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's build job might just be ahead of schedule, while the Crimson Tide fell a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll despite winning, sliding to No. 2.
Kickoff time set for Texas' Big 12 opener at Texas Tech
AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' first Big 12 game of the season has been set. The Big 12 Conference announced Texas' Sept. 24 road game at Texas Tech will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on either ABC or ESPN. The Longhorns hold an...
