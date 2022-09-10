Read full article on original website
kmvt
Firefighter Jared Nebeker continues to fight; fundraiser for his family scheduled for Thursday
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Buhl firefighter Jared Nebeker is continuing to make strides in his recovery. According to Buhl Fire Captain Gabe Hammett, Jared remains in the surgical ICU in Utah, but this week they are working on weaning him off of the induced coma. Originally, they had...
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
eastidahonews.com
New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
kmvt
Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
Rainy, Fall-Like Twin Falls Weather Predicted For Multiple Days
A small weather system that appears to provide some much-needed moisture to southern Idaho is expected to arrive by Tuesday evening. Twin Falls is predicted to have a fifty-percent chance of precipitation in the next 24 hours, followed by more rain for the weekend. With the arrival of the autumn...
kmvt
Idaho Department of Fish and Game looking for public comment regarding Murtaugh Lake - Tiger Muskie introduction
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Fish and Game is seeking the public’s comment and opinion on a proposal regarding Murtaugh Lake. Fish and Game noticed a lack of game fishing opportunities in Murtaugh Lake and because of that, they want to put Tiger Muskie into the lake for people to fish for sport.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
eastidahonews.com
Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home
POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
moderncampground.com
Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort
Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
Popular Twin Falls Restaurant Has Had To Close Temporarily For Repairs
Jaker's in Twin Falls has had to make the announcement that they are temporarily closed for repairs. The restaurant made the announcement but has not disclosed what the extent of the repairs will be. Jakers Bar and Grill Closed. When I tried to call Jaker's, the voice mail stated that...
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
eastidahonews.com
World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
Car clubs host memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in the shooting on September 3. The post Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
Two dead when plane crashes in Southeast Idaho
Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the names of the deceased individuals and encouraged everyone to "please respect the privacy of...
Herald-Journal
County crews join to fight brush fire
Franklin and Bannock county fire departments were called to a brush fire the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 north of Banida on the Oxford road. The fire was held to approximately 10 acres.
Road closure on E 25th Street
A traffic alert for drivers in Idaho Falls as a road will close Wednesday to through traffic. The post Road closure on E 25th Street appeared first on Local News 8.
