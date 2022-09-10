ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

New bike park to open in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – A new bike park will be unveiled in Idaho Falls this weekend. Idaho Mountain Trading will officially open the Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 West 49th South this Saturday, Sept. 17 during a social at 5 p.m. Developing the 25-acre property into a bike park...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kmvt

Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial sees massive turnout in second year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans clad in red, white and blue filled the Twin Falls Visitors Center as the second annual Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial received an impressive turnout. “We’re just so grateful,” said event organizer Angela Johnson. “We do this for everybody; to help them feel inspired...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Twin Falls, ID
Sports
City
Jerome, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Pocatello, ID
Football
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extensive decay, thousands of flies, atrocious smell: What newly unsealed documents reveal about Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO — New unsealed documents detail what investigators found as they entered Downard Funeral Home last September. Nearly one full year after a search of the funeral home, its director, 47-year-old Lance Robert Peck, is facing 63 misdemeanor charges. The Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file additional charges “in the future,” according to a news release from the office.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
moderncampground.com

Glamping Coming to Kelly Canyon Resort

Kelly Canyon Resort (Idaho), a 64-acre ski hill that sits right above Snake River northeast of Idaho Falls, is considering launching a new glamping operation and is seeking public comments. As per a report, the resort’s proposal allows it to add up to 25 seasonal domes and tents. Kelly Canyon...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

World-famous violinist to make stop in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. She will be playing at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005D22D7014B.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highland
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho State Journal

Two dead when plane crashes in Southeast Idaho

Two people are dead as a result of a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located a downed aircraft with two deceased individuals east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff's Office did not provide the names of the deceased individuals and encouraged everyone to "please respect the privacy of...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

County crews join to fight brush fire

Franklin and Bannock county fire departments were called to a brush fire the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9 north of Banida on the Oxford road. The fire was held to approximately 10 acres.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy