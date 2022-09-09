Read full article on original website
Texas restaurant ranked among 15 best gluten-free restaurants in the US: Report
Going gluten-free is a diet choice for some, however, others aren't so lucky to be able to choose their diet. Tuesday, September 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day!
Southlake Style
This Mediterranean Villa Estate Awaits You In Fort Worth!
An extraordinary opportunity in Park Hill Estates awaits you. The current owner has embellished many of the fine attributes of this Mediterranean villa estate, bringing space and light to many open living areas. Many of the rooms from one to the next, with the windows embracing and encompassing gorgeous backyard landscaping and pool views. Four bedrooms on the second floor include a playroom, while the master bedroom, as well as two of the secondary rooms, include exterior porches. Even the additional rooms in the basement are flooded with natural light. The generously-sized back area and oversized garage make this estate a complete package with the evidence of pride and home ownership exuding from the fresh paint, attention to detail and the preservation of quality embellishments.
dmagazine.com
Flea Style Wants To Bring New Life to Your Old Cowboy Boots
Sure, boots are made for walking, but Brittany Cobb wants you to strut. Late this past summer, Cobb opened the sixth location of FleaStyle, her popular boho-Western-wear shop, at Galleria Dallas. With it came a new addition to the FleaStyle experience: a boot bar. Similar to the store’s build-your-own hat bar, the boot bar will allow customers to accessorize and decorate their favorite pair of cowboy boots.
This Unit Offers The Best of Urban Living in Fort Worth’s Iconic Omni Residences
Fort Worth’s iconic downtown skyline will be undergoing some dramatic changes, and one savvy buyer is going to have the chance to grab a stylish front-row seat to all of the action. It’s no secret that for more than a decade, the residences connected to the Omni Hotel Fort...
Dallas Observer
First Look: The Great American Hero Reopens in its New Digs
Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson garnered a lot of attention — and praise — when they stepped in to buy Great American Hero last year, keeping the beloved Dallas sandwich shop from closing its doors for good. However, they knew they could not call the colorful building on Lemmon Avenue home forever.
Plano boutique Griffin & Grace specializes in women’s clothing, gifts, decor
Throughout Griffin & Grace, customers will find color-coordinated displays. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Griffin & Grace owner Jamie Rohlich said she makes purchasing decisions for the boutique based on personal preferences. “My clientele come into my store because they like my style,” she said. “If I’m not going to wear...
Michelin Starred Chef To Hold Pop-up Dinner In Plano
Texas might not be included in Michelin’s gastronomic guide, but we have Michelin-starred chef John Tesar bringing his awarded Knife & Spoon’s menu to his Plano location Knife Steakhouse at The Shops at Willow Bend. The pop-up will open for three nights only in October. Earlier this year,...
2 Texas cities among top wealthiest in the world, report says
When someone is talking about the wealthiest cities in the world, what cities do you think of? New York, Tokyo, or somewhere in California? Well, you'd be right about those guesses.
escapehatchdallas.com
Portillo’s drives its “Beef Bus” back into town for two weeks of previews – and a chance to try their Windy City hot dogs and beef sandwiches
If you missed the chance to preview the famous hot dogs and beef sandwiches that make Portillo’s a Windy City favorite, you’ve got two more bonus preview weeks to try them. Portillo’s is driving its “Beef Bus” back to DFW in advance of its late-fall opening at Grandscape...
The Daily South
Blue And White Is Always Right: See Inside This Family-Friendly Dallas Home
Sometimes you just know. When a Dallas couple was looking for a guide to help hone their style, they were sure Amy Berry was that person. They shared with her their dream of creating a home that blended traditional decor with family-friendly touches, choosing foundational pieces that were timeless, and using color so it always felt like spring inside.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best chocolate milkshakes around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We know Texans from all over the state are happy to see temperatures finally starting to cool off ever-so-slightly but that doesn’t mean you’ll need help cooling down with summer still technically alive. One of the best ways to cool down is with a...
Eater
It’s Food Festival and Gala Season in Dallas. Here Are a Few You Should Know
Dallas loves to get out in a fancy outfit (or the Insta fit of the day) and dig into a delicious plate of food while doing good. Our inbox is flooded with fundraisers, fancy dress parties, dinners, and special events just as fall starts to creep in. Here are a...
Internet’s favorite vegetable causes traffic backup in North Texas Monday
What do you like about corn? It's corn! A big lump with knobs, it has the juice, and now it's also a traffic hazard?
fwtx.com
This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention
The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
Top luxury mansion rentals in Dallas according to report
Treating yourself is necessary sometimes and if you're looking to really treat yourself, Dallas is known for its opulence.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
fortworthreport.org
DFW Airport tries to put the brakes on car-sharing companies
Rising prices and demand for rental cars are driving travelers toward other ways of finding vehicles to use during their trips. Enter car-sharing platforms — cheaper car rentals booked directly through people in the nearby area. Although such platforms may benefit passengers, some airports are trying to reverse this...
fox4news.com
Denton bar cancels Disney-themed drag brunch after saying threats were made
DENTON, Texas - A Denton bar and grill has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch as a precaution after getting threats. Cool Beans Bar and Grill was set to host the event Sunday, but it was canceled after they reported getting "horrible DM’s," "aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments." They...
CandysDirt.com
Small, Modular Homes Offer Simplicity and Savings, Says Fort Worth Builder
Homeowners who want to expand and prospective buyers looking for a livable space they can afford are struggling in the current market, but there’s an option that could change the game, according to Eric Robb, president of Turn Key Fabrication. Robb builds 400-square-foot homes in a Fort Worth factory...
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
