An extraordinary opportunity in Park Hill Estates awaits you. The current owner has embellished many of the fine attributes of this Mediterranean villa estate, bringing space and light to many open living areas. Many of the rooms from one to the next, with the windows embracing and encompassing gorgeous backyard landscaping and pool views. Four bedrooms on the second floor include a playroom, while the master bedroom, as well as two of the secondary rooms, include exterior porches. Even the additional rooms in the basement are flooded with natural light. The generously-sized back area and oversized garage make this estate a complete package with the evidence of pride and home ownership exuding from the fresh paint, attention to detail and the preservation of quality embellishments.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO