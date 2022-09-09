ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Southlake Style

This Mediterranean Villa Estate Awaits You In Fort Worth!

An extraordinary opportunity in Park Hill Estates awaits you. The current owner has embellished many of the fine attributes of this Mediterranean villa estate, bringing space and light to many open living areas. Many of the rooms from one to the next, with the windows embracing and encompassing gorgeous backyard landscaping and pool views. Four bedrooms on the second floor include a playroom, while the master bedroom, as well as two of the secondary rooms, include exterior porches. Even the additional rooms in the basement are flooded with natural light. The generously-sized back area and oversized garage make this estate a complete package with the evidence of pride and home ownership exuding from the fresh paint, attention to detail and the preservation of quality embellishments.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Flea Style Wants To Bring New Life to Your Old Cowboy Boots

Sure, boots are made for walking, but Brittany Cobb wants you to strut. Late this past summer, Cobb opened the sixth location of FleaStyle, her popular boho-Western-wear shop, at Galleria Dallas. With it came a new addition to the FleaStyle experience: a boot bar. Similar to the store’s build-your-own hat bar, the boot bar will allow customers to accessorize and decorate their favorite pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: The Great American Hero Reopens in its New Digs

Jacob Cox and Danny Wilson garnered a lot of attention — and praise — when they stepped in to buy Great American Hero last year, keeping the beloved Dallas sandwich shop from closing its doors for good. However, they knew they could not call the colorful building on Lemmon Avenue home forever.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Michelin Starred Chef To Hold Pop-up Dinner In Plano

Texas might not be included in Michelin’s gastronomic guide, but we have Michelin-starred chef John Tesar bringing his awarded Knife & Spoon’s menu to his Plano location Knife Steakhouse at The Shops at Willow Bend. The pop-up will open for three nights only in October. Earlier this year,...
PLANO, TX
The Daily South

Blue And White Is Always Right: See Inside This Family-Friendly Dallas Home

Sometimes you just know. When a Dallas couple was looking for a guide to help hone their style, they were sure Amy Berry was that person. They shared with her their dream of creating a home that blended traditional decor with family-friendly touches, choosing foundational pieces that were timeless, and using color so it always felt like spring inside.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention

The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

DFW Airport tries to put the brakes on car-sharing companies

Rising prices and demand for rental cars are driving travelers toward other ways of finding vehicles to use during their trips. Enter car-sharing platforms — cheaper car rentals booked directly through people in the nearby area. Although such platforms may benefit passengers, some airports are trying to reverse this...
FORT WORTH, TX

