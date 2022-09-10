Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
A&M Tennis elevates Szabo to associate head coach
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two-time ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach, Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced Wednesday. “I’m delighted to announce the promotion of Jordan to associate head coach,” Weaver said. “There is no one more deserving...
KBTX.com
Lednicky Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second-straight week, Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky earned the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor, the league announced Monday. The opposite hitter helped A&M pick up a pair of wins over Sam Houston and Louisiana last week, turning in her fourth...
KBTX.com
No. 17 Aggies Win Badger Invitational; Paysse Earns Co-Medalist Honors
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its season-opener at the Badger Invitational while William Paysse earned co-medalist honors Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a tournament-best 11-under 277 to finish...
KBTX.com
No. 17 Aggies Lead Badger Invitational After Round One
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team holds a three-shot lead after the first round of play at the Badger Invitational, shooting a 9-under 279 Monday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies are ahead of Western Carolina (-6) and Illinois State (-5) while...
KBTX.com
Magnolia West denies Rudder 30th win on the volleyball court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger volleyball team dropped a four set decision to Magnolia West Tuesday night at The Armory 19-25, 14-24, 9-25, 15-25. The loss dropped Rudder’s overall record to 29-7 and district mark to 1-1. Neeley Rutledge had 8 kills and 15 digs. Londyn Singleton contributed 7 kills and 11 digs . Reagan Aponte led the way with 23 assists and had 20 digs. Gabby Baker added 18 digs and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.
KBTX.com
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
WATCH: Aggies Under Fire After Midnight Yell Practice Gone Wrong
Texas A&M yell practice is a hallowed Aggies tradition, but in Appalachian State week, things got out of hand.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Jimbo Fisher Following Texas A&M's Upset Loss
Jimbo Fisher had an awful weekend. His Texas A&M Aggies were upset by the Appalachian State Mountaineers at College Station last Saturday. Now, Paul Finebaum is letting him hear about it. Many thought Texas A&M would be the third-best team in the SEC this season. The Aggies even found themselves...
KBTX.com
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
KBTX.com
Making mouth-watering dessert with Epicures
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Epicures Chef Danny Morrison joined The Three to create the most delicious bananas foster dessert for that special occasion or just for a fun night in with friends and family. In this segment, Chef Morrison shares his recipe and the easy, minutes-long process of creating this...
KHOU
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
KBTX.com
Strawberries and slime: At-home science experiments
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M biochemistry professor Jean-Philippe Pellois joined The Three to teach us how to extract DNA from strawberries. This experiment is just one example of how parents can keep their kids’ entertained at home without the use of a screen. All you need for this...
KBTX.com
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
KLTV
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KBTX.com
Lowry Mays, Texas A&M graduate and business school namesake, dies at 87
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died today at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cadet Jake Worrell ‘23 had the opportunity to march-in wearing former Governor Rick Perry’s ‘72 senior boots before the Sam Houston State football game. After Worrell’s father passed away in Iraq, Gov. Perry frequently checked in with the family and told Worrell...
