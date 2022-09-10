ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Lompoc Record

25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow debuts in Santa Ynez

Singing, dancing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in the township of Santa Ynez. The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct....
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Wine grapes, heat, and a little dove hunting | Kevin Merrill

Wine grape harvest is in full swing now, thanks to the record-breaking heat we all experienced during the start of September. All in all, our vines held up pretty week considering we had daytime temperatures ranging from 115 in Santa Ynez to 103 in Santa Maria. Usually, a heat wave...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria remembers victims of 9/11 terrorists

Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in a Pennsylvania field. They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Guadalupe marks Mexican Independence Day with parade, festivities

The 99th Mexican Independence Parade in Guadalupe took place on Sunday, a traditional procession along Guadalupe Street that is ingrained in the hearts of the residents of this small town. Mexican Independence started the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla brandished a banner of...
GUADALUPE, CA
Lompoc Record

Tribute band, Queen Nation, to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Acclaimed tribute band Queen Nation will take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chumash Casino Resort. The group, which was formed in 2004, is the longest-running show on the West Coast — with all four band members fully costumed, singing and performing in character.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Solvang man dies following Ballard Canyon Road crash that injured three passengers

A Solvang man died and his three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Ballard Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol in Buellton said. Roberto Garcia Jr., 19, was trapped inside the car, along with his three passengers, and following extrication was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc Record

Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening

Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jaskolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
Lompoc Record

New book club kits available at Lompoc Public Library

Library patrons interested in hosting a book club now can select from 10 new book club kits available for community use. Each kit contains 10 paperback copies of a new book title, and discussion questions to start a lively conversation, according to an announcement. A library spokeswoman said that patrons...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Proposed county government center plan has $407M price tag

A proposed master plan for improving the campus of Santa Barbara County offices and service buildings on Calle Real in Santa Barbara, presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, has a roughly estimated price tag of more than $407.6 million. As proposed, the improvements could include workforce housing for...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

