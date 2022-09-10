Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow debuts in Santa Ynez
Singing, dancing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in the township of Santa Ynez. The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct....
Lompoc Record
Wine grapes, heat, and a little dove hunting | Kevin Merrill
Wine grape harvest is in full swing now, thanks to the record-breaking heat we all experienced during the start of September. All in all, our vines held up pretty week considering we had daytime temperatures ranging from 115 in Santa Ynez to 103 in Santa Maria. Usually, a heat wave...
Lompoc Record
About Town: Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17
Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17. In response to the supply shortage in Santa Barbara County, Coldwell Banker Select Realty of Lompoc will host its second Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17. A Vitalant bloodmobile will set up at 129 W. Central Ave....
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria remembers victims of 9/11 terrorists
Santa Maria firefighters conducted simple ceremonies Sunday morning at each city fire station to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in a Pennsylvania field. They were among similar ceremonies conducted that morning at...
Lompoc Record
Guadalupe marks Mexican Independence Day with parade, festivities
The 99th Mexican Independence Parade in Guadalupe took place on Sunday, a traditional procession along Guadalupe Street that is ingrained in the hearts of the residents of this small town. Mexican Independence started the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla brandished a banner of...
Lompoc Record
Hot weather pushes up wine grape harvest in northern Santa Barbara County
The heat wave that baked northern Santa Barbara County for two weeks has caused wine grapes to mature sooner than usual and pushed the harvest up by a couple of weeks, but overall, the quality of the grapes seems high even if the yield is low, vintners said. The minimal...
Lompoc Record
Tribute band, Queen Nation, to perform at Chumash Casino Resort
Acclaimed tribute band Queen Nation will take the Samala Showroom stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Chumash Casino Resort. The group, which was formed in 2004, is the longest-running show on the West Coast — with all four band members fully costumed, singing and performing in character.
Lompoc Record
Solvang's Elverhøj Museum 'Living History Days' a feature of Danish Days weekend festival
Elverhøj Museum of History and Art will present interactive programming on local culture — called the Living History Days — as part of the annual Danish Days festival set to take place in downtown Solvang this weekend. After a two-year pandemic-induced pause, the museum will join the...
Lompoc Record
You can meet the folks who farm your food at fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day
This Saturday you can “Meet All the Hands That Feed You” when Santa Maria Valley agricultural operations will open their gates to the public for Santa Barbara County Farm Day. That’s the theme for the fourth event that gives the public a chance to tour open farms, meet...
Lompoc Record
Solvang man dies following Ballard Canyon Road crash that injured three passengers
A Solvang man died and his three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Ballard Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol in Buellton said. Roberto Garcia Jr., 19, was trapped inside the car, along with his three passengers, and following extrication was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.
Lompoc Record
Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening
Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jaskolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
Lompoc Record
Odor control plan changes delay hearing on cannabis cultivation east of Santa Maria
A hearing on a permit to cultivate almost 60 acres of cannabis on Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria was continued Wednesday after the applicant submitted a revised odor control plan to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department. The revised plan was submitted Tuesday, which didn’t allow enough...
Lompoc Record
New book club kits available at Lompoc Public Library
Library patrons interested in hosting a book club now can select from 10 new book club kits available for community use. Each kit contains 10 paperback copies of a new book title, and discussion questions to start a lively conversation, according to an announcement. A library spokeswoman said that patrons...
Lompoc Record
Inmate death at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail being investigated by coroner's office
The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials. Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication,...
Lompoc Record
Proposed county government center plan has $407M price tag
A proposed master plan for improving the campus of Santa Barbara County offices and service buildings on Calle Real in Santa Barbara, presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, has a roughly estimated price tag of more than $407.6 million. As proposed, the improvements could include workforce housing for...
