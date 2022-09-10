A Solvang man died and his three passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Ballard Canyon Road, the California Highway Patrol in Buellton said. Roberto Garcia Jr., 19, was trapped inside the car, along with his three passengers, and following extrication was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.

