Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Who Is Jack Russell, the Mysterious Character in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
The first official trailer for Werewolf by Night made its debut during the D23 Expo, serving as a homage to classic horror films and marking Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. It also marks the expansion of the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Blade reboot also dipping into the realm of goblins and ghouls. It's rather fitting for Werewolf by Night to be the MCU project that delves more into mysticism, as Jack Russell has a connection to many mystical Marvel characters.
Jennifer Tilly Is Counting Down the Days Until 'Chucky' Season 2 in New Image
Jennifer Tilly is hitting us with another bombshell look as she, like many of us, is counting down the days until the premiere of the second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky. In a photo shared to the actress’ Twitter account, Tilly strikes a sultry pose while decked out in an outfit straight from Tiffany Valentine’s — or her own — closet.
11 Non-Marvel Movies & TV Shows About Vikings and Norse Mythology
Marvel has an extremely unique spin on Norse mythology, the most recent and obvious representation of it seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. But portrayals of mythology and the Viking Age have varied greatly across different shows, movies, and other media throughout the years. That said, this article won’t be an argument for more historically accurate Viking content, but it will instead be a testament to how different perspectives of the same idea can work in their own way.
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Why Sallah Is the Franchise's Good Luck Charm
For someone who often wants to work alone, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Harrison Ford) seems to have friends all around the globe. There's the pilot Jock (Fred Sorenson) who helped him escape the Hovitos, then there's of course his kid sidekick, Short Round (Key Huy Quan), in Temple of Doom (1984), and who could possibly forget his delightful museum companion Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott)? However, as great as those allies are, there really is only one person who could truly be considered Indy's best friend.
Bring Back Trailer Narrator Guy!
For years, there was an unmistakable fixture in movie trailers. No matter what genre the film inhabited, its trailer was bound to be accompanied by a voice-over. Typically done by a male voice actor with a deep gravelly voice (though variations, such as a softer voice used for family-friendly features, existed), these voice-overs were an easy way to immediately suggest importance and gravitas to whatever motion picture was getting pushed, By the late 2000s, the movie trailer narrator had largely vanished and in the modern world, only trailers meant to work as throwbacks to the marketing of earlier eras, such as the teaser for Strange World, employ them. That scarcity, though, doesn’t mean the world doesn’t need movie trailer narrators more than ever!
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
Naomi Watts Has Us Hiding Under the Covers in a New 'Goodnight Mommy' Clip
The closer to Halloween we get, the more scary content we feast on. On September 16, the remake of Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s psychological horror Goodnight Mommy will premiere on Amazon's Prime Video. Starring Naomi Watts as the titular Mother, the isolation thriller poses a frightening scenario for two twin boys (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who begin to suspect their mother isn't who she says she is. Leading up to the premiere, Prime Video has dropped a first-look clip titled "Angry Mom," and Watts is serving up a tense performance as the movie's mysterious mother figure.
Michael Keaton Comments on ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation After Emmys Win
The chatter about Warner Bros.' Batgirl cancelation hasn’t died down. As the awards season goes underway, stars of the movie are responding to cancelation-related queries in their own way. While Brendan Fraser called the decision “disappointing” during the Toronto International Film Festival, former Batman Michael Keaton responded to it at Monday night’s Emmy Awards’ backstage, calling it a “business decision" on WB's part.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds 'Outer Range' Star Shaun Sipos
After finishing a stint in this year's sci-fi drama Outer Range, Shaun Sipos is sticking with Prime Video and has officially joined Reacher. He will star as a lead in Season 2 of the series alongside Alan Ritchson, according to Deadline. Canadian-born Sipos will play the character of David O’Donnell....
The Controversial History of Tod Browning's 'Freaks'
Tod Browning's sideshow classic Freaks (1932) has had a long and checkered history in horror cinema. Following the success of Dracula (from a story by Hamilton Deane and John L. Balderston) for Universal Horror, Metro Goldwyn Mayor had high expectations for their next feature and was keen to capitalize on the success of the talking monster movies currently being put out by other studios. Browning had cut his teeth on silent movies with several collaborations with Lon Chaney for MGM and thought he would be the perfect choice for their next horror feature. After all, Dracula made Bela Lugosi a household name and is regarded as one of the first in the Universal Horror Movie canon. Between Dracula and Frankenstein, the famous monsters were single-handedly responsible for kickstarting The Golden Age of Hollywood Horror.
Bob Odenkirk's 'Straight Man' Adds Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer & More
While Better Call Saul might be over, series star Bob Odenkirk has another project at AMC in the works. The new dramedy series Straight Man, which was ordered to series back in April of this year, has announced four new cast members joining the series alongside Odenkirk. The new cast members are American Housewife alum Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini (Future Man), Cedric Yarbrough (Carol’s Second Act), and Suzanne Cryer (Silicon Valley), all of whom are set to feature as series regulars alongside previously mentioned stars Odenkirk, fellow AMC alum Mireille Enos (The Killing) and Olivia Scott Welch (Panic).
Underrated Classics of Camp Cinema
Susan Sontag was a remarkable writer, filmmaker, political activist, and philosopher who is most well known for her famous essay, Notes on "Camp", which has since become a pivotal text that helped define the idea of camp as a specific aesthetic and sensibility and even inspired the theme of the 2019 annual Met Gala. The essay itself includes 58 points on what indeed constitutes authentic "camp" aestheticism, which can be used as a system of creative measurement in the realms of TV, art, and of course, film. In other words, camp is something that hard to pinpoint exactly, but you know it when you see it.
