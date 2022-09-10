Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Nolensville slips by Franklin as Admirals cement contender status
NOLENSVILLE – Kaira Knox was prepping some ice for her legs after a lengthy showdown volleyball match Tuesday night. The standout sophomore racked up 23 kills with 11 digs and five blocks to lead Nolensville High School to a five-set victory over visiting Franklin 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 in a District 11-AAA contest.
williamsonherald.com
Football Preview: Summit visits Centennial in region-shaping showdown
FRANKLIN – The winner of Friday night’s Summit High School at Centennial High football contest will be able to breathe a sigh of relief – at least for a week – while the loser faces an uphill challenge to make the playoffs in Region 7-6A. The Spartans are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in region play. They are rebuilding after three consecutive trips to the state championship contest in two different classifications. Graduation cut deeply into experience, especially in the offensive line where coach Brain Coleman has five fresh faces in the starting lineup.
williamsonherald.com
Ravenwood’s Macaso, Page’s Collins selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – A pair of fall sports senior stars were selected as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the Week ending Sept. 11. Ravenwood senior soccer player Bella Macaso, who helped lead Ravenwood to a 6-0 shutout of Centennial, and Page senior football receiver Max Collins, who hauled in three touchdowns last week, were recognized.
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Meyer's serving leads to Brentwood sweep; BGA takes another district tilt
The Brentwood High School volleyball team swept past visiting Siegel on Monday in Brentwood paced by Cece Meyer’s sizzling performance serving. The Bruins posted a 25-14, 25-10, 25-9 non-conference victory. Meyer recorded 12 aces in the win as Brentwood bounced back from its first loss to District 11-AAA foe Franklin in 10 years.
williamsonherald.com
BGA volleyball player Atkins earns Herff Jones Heart of the Team award
FRANKLIN – Addison Atkins isn’t as covered in sand as she normally is playing volleyball, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been competing as hard as ever. The Battle Ground Academy senior re-joined the Wildcats indoors instead of her preferred beach volleyball, and has made an immediate impact on last year’s Division II-A state champions.
williamsonherald.com
Former BUMC Bishop Spain remembered as a ‘pastor par excellence’
Brentwood resident and beloved United Methodist Bishop Robert Hitchcock "Bob" Spain died Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 96. He served as Bishop from 1988 through 1992. Bishop Spain served as senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist Church for several years before his election to the episcopacy. After his retirement he and his wife, Syble, joined BUMC as members and he became the teacher for the Robert I. Moore Sunday school class.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Carl Newell Owen
Carl Newell Owen, age 92, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away Sept. 13, 2022. Carl was a graduate of Cohn High School, David Lipscomb University, and Middle Tennessee State University. He was a retired educator working with Rutherford and Williamson County schools, Nashville Christian School, and twenty plus years with the...
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds
JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a motorist suddenly stopped in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
nashvillelifestyles.com
12 Spots to Get Burgers in Nashville
Music City is home to a lot of great burgers. From gourmet offerings on fine china to dive bar burgers slung on paper plates, we’ve got it all—and everyone has their favorite. Choosing favorites is a deeply personal decision, so check out our list of 12 meaty melts below and decide which burger gives you the most bang for your buck.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin PR firm earns awards for 'Nobody Trashes Tennessee' campaign
Gray Public Relations, a Franklin-based PR and marketing firm, was recently recognized at the Nashville PRSA Chapter’s 36th Annual Parthenon Awards. The firm, in partnership with The Atkins Group, received awards in five categories for their work on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention public education campaign.
clarksvillenow.com
7th Sonic Drive-In cruising to Clarksville, on Madison Street at former First Horizon Bank location
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A drive-in fast food favorite is building their newest location in Clarksville. There are already six Sonic Drive-In locations in the city, and the company is working on adding location No. 7. Clarksville Building Inspector Mat Smiley told Clarksville Now a building permit for...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County’s ‘Transcraft’ Re-Brands To ‘Wabash’
Though the process began in early February, officials from One Wabash paid a formal visit to Cadiz Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the renaming of local industry “Transcraft Corporation” to “Wabash.”. It’s an official re-brand for the national transportation, logistics and distribution company, which now has all of...
smokeybarn.com
Rider Critical Following Motorcycle Accident In Springfield
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a serious crash in Springfield Monday afternoon. The accident occurred on Josephine St at 8th Ave just before 2 pm. MAP The rider was transported via ground to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center...
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
Multi-state pursuit ends in arrest of juvenile
It started as an investigation into a stolen car, but it ended dramatically with a multi-state agency pursuit, according to Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan.
