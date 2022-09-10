FRANKLIN – The winner of Friday night’s Summit High School at Centennial High football contest will be able to breathe a sigh of relief – at least for a week – while the loser faces an uphill challenge to make the playoffs in Region 7-6A. The Spartans are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in region play. They are rebuilding after three consecutive trips to the state championship contest in two different classifications. Graduation cut deeply into experience, especially in the offensive line where coach Brain Coleman has five fresh faces in the starting lineup.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO