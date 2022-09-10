ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Volleyball: Nolensville slips by Franklin as Admirals cement contender status

NOLENSVILLE – Kaira Knox was prepping some ice for her legs after a lengthy showdown volleyball match Tuesday night. The standout sophomore racked up 23 kills with 11 digs and five blocks to lead Nolensville High School to a five-set victory over visiting Franklin 23-25, 25-13, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 in a District 11-AAA contest.
Football Preview: Summit visits Centennial in region-shaping showdown

FRANKLIN – The winner of Friday night’s Summit High School at Centennial High football contest will be able to breathe a sigh of relief – at least for a week – while the loser faces an uphill challenge to make the playoffs in Region 7-6A. The Spartans are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in region play. They are rebuilding after three consecutive trips to the state championship contest in two different classifications. Graduation cut deeply into experience, especially in the offensive line where coach Brain Coleman has five fresh faces in the starting lineup.
Ravenwood’s Macaso, Page’s Collins selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week

FRANKLIN – A pair of fall sports senior stars were selected as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the Week ending Sept. 11. Ravenwood senior soccer player Bella Macaso, who helped lead Ravenwood to a 6-0 shutout of Centennial, and Page senior football receiver Max Collins, who hauled in three touchdowns last week, were recognized.
BGA volleyball player Atkins earns Herff Jones Heart of the Team award

FRANKLIN – Addison Atkins isn’t as covered in sand as she normally is playing volleyball, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been competing as hard as ever. The Battle Ground Academy senior re-joined the Wildcats indoors instead of her preferred beach volleyball, and has made an immediate impact on last year’s Division II-A state champions.
Former BUMC Bishop Spain remembered as a ‘pastor par excellence’

Brentwood resident and beloved United Methodist Bishop Robert Hitchcock "Bob" Spain died Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 96. He served as Bishop from 1988 through 1992. Bishop Spain served as senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist Church for several years before his election to the episcopacy. After his retirement he and his wife, Syble, joined BUMC as members and he became the teacher for the Robert I. Moore Sunday school class.
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Obituary: Carl Newell Owen

Carl Newell Owen, age 92, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away Sept. 13, 2022. Carl was a graduate of Cohn High School, David Lipscomb University, and Middle Tennessee State University. He was a retired educator working with Rutherford and Williamson County schools, Nashville Christian School, and twenty plus years with the...
West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds

JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
12 Spots to Get Burgers in Nashville

Music City is home to a lot of great burgers. From gourmet offerings on fine china to dive bar burgers slung on paper plates, we’ve got it all—and everyone has their favorite. Choosing favorites is a deeply personal decision, so check out our list of 12 meaty melts below and decide which burger gives you the most bang for your buck.
Franklin PR firm earns awards for 'Nobody Trashes Tennessee' campaign

Gray Public Relations, a Franklin-based PR and marketing firm, was recently recognized at the Nashville PRSA Chapter’s 36th Annual Parthenon Awards. The firm, in partnership with The Atkins Group, received awards in five categories for their work on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention public education campaign.
Trigg County’s ‘Transcraft’ Re-Brands To ‘Wabash’

Though the process began in early February, officials from One Wabash paid a formal visit to Cadiz Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the renaming of local industry “Transcraft Corporation” to “Wabash.”. It’s an official re-brand for the national transportation, logistics and distribution company, which now has all of...
Rider Critical Following Motorcycle Accident In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a serious crash in Springfield Monday afternoon. The accident occurred on Josephine St at 8th Ave just before 2 pm. MAP The rider was transported via ground to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center...
