Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nevada, including the following county, Elko. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portions of I80 including Silver Zone Pass. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta STRONG WINDS AND HIGH SURF EXPECTED ACROSS THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A potent storm system, the extra-tropical remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is expected to move from the Northern Pacific Thursday, through the Southern Bering Thursday night and Friday morning, and into the Northern Bering Sea late Friday into Saturday. This system will undergo rapid cyclogenesis (strengthening) as it moves through the Bering Sea, deepening from 965 mb Thursday to around 945 mb by Friday afternoon. While there is still some uncertainty on the exact track and strength of this system, model guidance is converging on a track taking the low from near Attu Island Thursday afternoon to Saint Matthew Island by Saturday morning. For the Kuskokwim Delta, winds are expected to increase by late morning Friday and continue through Saturday morning before slowly diminishing Saturday night. Sustained winds of 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible, especially along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. The combination of strong winds and fetch will also produce a storm surge along the coast, leading to the potential for coastal erosion and flooding along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. Current guidance is indicating a potential surge of 5 to 7 feet above normal highest tide line along the entirety of the Kuskokwim Delta coast, including Kuskokwim Bay. We will continue to closely monitor this storm. Those with interests on or near the Kuskokwim Delta Coast should keep close tabs on this storm and be prepared to take protective actions. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc.
Special Weather Statement issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-15 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Idaho County through MIDNIGHT PDT At 1112 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Grangeville, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half-inch size hail and very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clearwater, Stites and Harpster. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Pembina, Western Walsh County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Pembina; Western Walsh County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cavalier, north central Walsh and Pembina Counties through 315 AM CDT At 237 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mountain, or 21 miles southeast of Langdon, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Concrete around 240 AM CDT. Mountain around 245 AM CDT. Hensel, Akra and Icelandic State Park around 250 AM CDT. Backoo around 255 AM CDT. Cavalier and Glasston around 300 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 192 and 215. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, Mahnomen, South Clearwater, West Becker by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 03:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Becker; Mahnomen; South Clearwater; West Becker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Mahnomen, northeastern Becker and southwestern Clearwater Counties through 400 AM CDT At 332 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Height Of Land Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Many Point Lake around 345 AM CDT. Pine Point and Ponsford around 350 AM CDT. Bad Medicine Lake, Long Lost Lake and Two Inlets around 400 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Many Point Scout Camp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Pasco; Polk; Sumter PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT CITRUS...SUMTER...PASCO...HERNANDO NORTHEASTERN HILLSBOROUGH AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 425 AM EDT, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate fog is reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. Locations impacted include Tampa, Spring Hill, Lakeland, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Zephyrhills, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Dade City, Bushnell, Beverly Hills, Homosassa Springs, Lutz, Brandon, Fish Hawk, St. Leo, Weeki Wachee, South Brooksville and Zephyrhills South. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Patchy Dense Fog Possible This Morning Areas of fog, dense in spots, are expected through the morning commute. Motorists should plan on a few extra minutes for their morning drive. Upon encountering low visibility, motorists should take extra caution. Slow down, turn on your low beam headlights and leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you. Watch for children and stopped school buses.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Holmes, Knox, Marion, Morrow by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Holmes; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland; Stark; Wayne; Wyandot Areas of fog to impact the morning commute Areas of fog, locally dense in spots, will affect the morning commute across the region. Motorists may encounter visibilities as low as a quarter mile or less at times. The fog is expected to lift by mid to late morning. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Northwest Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 05:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming Dense River Valley Fog This Morning Dense valley fog, mainly along the rivers, will reduce visibility below a half mile at times. The fog will gradually lift into low cloud and then break up through mid morning. The fog will require lower speeds, and greater distances between vehicles. Be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility, and do not assume the road ahead is unobstructed. Use low beam headlights, and allow more time to reach your destination safely.
Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Crawford, Edgar, Lawrence, Marshall, McLean by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 06:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Crawford; Edgar; Lawrence; Marshall; McLean; Stark; Vermilion; Woodford PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT TRAVEL OVER FAR EASTERN AND NORTHERN ILLINOIS EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has formed across far eastern Illinois and some areas north of I-74 in the last couple of hours. Visibility may fall below one-quarter mile at times through early morning, leading to potentially hazardous travel conditions. Expect rapid changes in visibility over short distances, with visibility possibly even near zero at times. Be sure to slow down if you encounter dense fog. Use low beam headlights if driving, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will persist through mid morning. Some locally dense fog can be expected with visibilities reduced to below a half mile at times. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to improve by 10 AM.
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 02:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-15 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest air quality observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated near Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and the North Valleys. * The next wave of smoke is projected to push into the region this afternoon and evening with the latest smoke simulations spreading smoke across much of western Nevada, the Tahoe Basin, and portions of the eastern Sierra by late tonight into early Friday. Expect additional reductions to air quality and visibility. * For the latest air quality info, please continue to visit: fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Pine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Pine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pine, southwestern St. Louis and Carlton Counties through 615 AM CDT At 543 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Floodwood, to near Cromwell, to near Kettle River, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cloquet, Hermantown, Scanlon, Carlton, Mahtowa, Barnum, Floodwood, Cotton, Willow River, Wrenshall, Cromwell, Holyoke, Kettle River, Thomson, Brookston, Meadowlands, Pike Lake Near Duluth, Nemadji, Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area, and Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet, subsiding around 5 feet tonight. * WHERE...Beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Miami; Wabash; Wells; White Patchy Dense Fog Possible This Morning Areas of fog, dense in spots, are expected through the morning commute. Motorists should plan on a few extra minutes for their morning drive. Upon encountering low visibility, motorists should take extra caution. Slow down, turn on your low beam headlights and leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you. Watch for children and stopped school buses.
Special Weather Statement issued for Billings, Burke, Divide, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Mountrail by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Billings; Burke; Divide; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams AREAS OF FOG ACROSS NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA THIS MORNING Areas of fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less across parts of northwest North Dakota this morning. This includes Highway 2 from Stanley to the Montana border, and Highway 85 from Grassy Butte to the Canadian border. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to lift by the afternoon.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents due to wave action expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door and Kewaunee Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Cresent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County.
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 18:00:00 Expires: 2022-09-17 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 6 to 9 feet * WHERE...West and north facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 03:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following areas, Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Cook and Southern Lake. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A few rounds of showers and storms are expected to move through the region today into the weekend. Heavier rainfall will be most likely tonight into Friday evening and may result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper and Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles, especially around the times of high tide, are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
