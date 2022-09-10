Read full article on original website
At least one hurt after motorcycle crash in Rockford
At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle accident in Rockford Tuesday.
Freeport house reportedly explodes
A busy Freeport road was closed after a reported house explosion Tuesday night.
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday.
OSF begins giving out flu shots
Rockford residents can now get their flu shots from local OSF primary care offices.
Six graduate from Rockford's Workforce Development Program
Six young workers were recognized for their hard work on Tuesday.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford Scanner™: House Explosion In Freeport, Avoid The Area
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Simon Peter Nelson: Inside the mind of Rockford’s mass murderer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford was under a cloud of fog and light drizzle on Jan. 7, 1978, a slightly atypical winter day but not all that uncommon in the Midwest. Locals were still recovering from the holiday season, taking down Christmas decorations and exchanging the last of the gifts that just didn’t work for […]
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A 4 Year Old in Rockford
Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party
Boone County Health Department hosting vaccination block party.
Elderly Rockford woman's Kia stolen — three times!
Jean Eddy, 84, says thieves have stolen her 2018 Kia Optima LX three times this year. Eddy, who lives on a fixed income, said her insurance rates have gone up due to the multiple damage claims.
Police arrest armed felon at Concord Commons in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Keveon Yancey, 22, on Thursday after he was caught with a loaded handgun and 94 grams of cannabis at Concord Commons. According to police, officers were called to the housing development, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, around 6:40 p.m on Thursday, September 8th, after Yancey was […]
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
17-year-old injured in shootout at Rockford gas station
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire. According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street. Police said […]
Rockford Scanner™: TONS Of Reports of Aggressive Panhandlers in Winnebago County. Community Members Getting Pissed At Police For Not Doing Anything About It
Deceased individual found by construction crew in Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway after a deceased individual was found on Golf Road in the town of Delafield Friday, Sept. 9. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says the individual was located by a construction crew in the area of N15 W28300, on Golf Road just west of Prospect Avenue.
Family wants to leave Rockford after finding their car damaged by bullet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Leslie Howard says she was headed out to take her kids to school one morning when she discovered a bullet lodged in the seat where her children would normally sit. “I’m nervous. Like, that is an understatement,” she said. Howard and her fiance found the damage Tuesday morning outside their home […]
