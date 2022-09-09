With the release of the RX in the late 1990s, Lexus practically willed the luxury SUV market into existence. The deluxe family hauler offered a near-bulletproof V6 engine, upscale interior finishes and friendly styling. As Lexus' best-selling model, the RX has gotten frequent updates over the years to keep it interesting. The SUV is entering its fifth generation for 2023, which brings significant updates, including an all-new platform, more advanced safety and driver assistance tech and an available plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO