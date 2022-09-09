Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Lexus Announces Fifth-Generation of the RX SUV
With the release of the RX in the late 1990s, Lexus practically willed the luxury SUV market into existence. The deluxe family hauler offered a near-bulletproof V6 engine, upscale interior finishes and friendly styling. As Lexus' best-selling model, the RX has gotten frequent updates over the years to keep it interesting. The SUV is entering its fifth generation for 2023, which brings significant updates, including an all-new platform, more advanced safety and driver assistance tech and an available plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.
CARS・
US News and World Report
Jeep Reveals New Vehicles at the NAIAS in Detroit
Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jeep revealed four upcoming vehicles and showcased its global electrification plan to "future-proof" the Jeep brand. Jeep is the brand for 4x4s, but as it moves toward a zero-emission future, 4xe, which combines Jeep’s 4x4 capability with the potential of...
Comments / 0