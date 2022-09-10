Read full article on original website
LONDON (AP) â€” Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles (7 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth IIâ€™s coffin while she lays in state at Britainâ€™s Parliament. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didnâ€™t mind the wait, and authorities rushed to offer services like portable toilets to make the slog bearable. â€œIâ€™m glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere,â€� health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. â€œI wouldnâ€™t have liked it if Iâ€™d had to just rush through.â€� Mourners from across the globe are paying their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II. ğŸ�™ï¸�Join AP's @JillLawless, @samya_kullab, @hicksy663, and Cara Anna with moderator @jamesjordanAP in a live discussion on her life as England's longest-serving monarch.https://t.co/qz98xkDVUP
Queen's funeral service to end with two-minute nationwide silence
A two-minute nationwide silence will be held shortly before the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II concludes on Monday, palace officials have revealed.
Prince William Compared the Queen’s ‘Difficult’ Procession to ‘Mum’ Princess Diana’s Funeral
Same path. Prince William compared the Queen’s procession to Princess Diana’s funeral. The newly appointed Prince of Wales talked to the public during a walkabout at Sandringham Castle and one mourner revealed that Prince William talked about how the funerals were similar. The Telegraph reported about the interactions between Prince Harry and the mourners. “He said how difficult it was yesterday and how it reminded him of his mum’s funeral,” said mourner Jane Wells. “Catherine said it’s just been such a difficult time for all of them, for the whole family.” Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, just over 25...
Queen Elizabeth II Loved This World Famous Recipe For "Scotch Pancakes," And After Trying Them Myself, I Fancy Them Quite A Lot
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
It's bulletproof buses, snipers on the rooftops and guards with machine guns as England return to Pakistan for the first time in 17 years with presidential-level security
An England team arrived on Pakistan soil for the first time in 17 years on Thursday bearing gifts but wrapped in presidential-level security. Within a couple of hours of a 20-man squad landing in Karachi for a seven-match Twenty20 series, it was announced that the players had donated a five-figure sum to the country’s official flood fund and that their ECB bosses were doubling it.
