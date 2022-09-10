Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Former SHS player Owen commits to MSU baseball program
Chalk another one up in the form of Starkville native Jackson Owen. The Bulldog from birth played his baseball in Starkville from coach pitch all the way through high school with the Starkville Yellow Jackets. He spent many weekends sitting in the stands at Dudy Noble Field, ran the bases at the park and even stood with the players for the national anthem a decade ago as a young boy.
Starkville Daily News
Mississippi State football
It was 2020 and the world was in a state of confusion dealing with a global pandemic. Mike L…
Starkville Daily News
MSU remembers last football trip to LSU fondly
It was 2020 and the world was in a state of confusion dealing with a global pandemic. Mike Leach was coming into his first game as the Bulldogs’ new head coach with his Air Raid offense at the forefront. Ed Orgeron was coaching the Tigers at that point and he was fresh off of coaching one of the best teams in college football history to a national championship.
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Louisville
Within a couple of years of being coach of the Wildcats, the former Noxubee County head man took them to a state title in 2020 and won it all in Class 4A for a 10th state championship for the case. The team has been competitive in the north his first three years and this year looks to be one of his best teams yet.
Starkville Daily News
Rock Vegas sure to make Mississippi rock again
The Friday night before Mississippi State and Texas A&M hit the gridiron in Starkville, there will be a Main Street event that you will not want to miss. As a way to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative, which is organized by Charlie Winfield to work for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of name, image and likeness opportunities, the inaugural Rock Vegas show will be happening in the State Palace Theater at Hobie’s On Main on Friday, September 30.
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Heritage Academy
There may be a new head coach at the helm of Heritage Academy football. The Patriots also have someone different at quarterback this season. One thing that hasn’t changed is the winning ways over in Columbus. Lance Pogue, a veteran coach in the Mississippi ranks, has taken over the...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Jackets defeat Lady Chargers in volleyball
The Lady Chargers put a scare into the homestanding Lady Yellow Jackets for four sets but came up just short in a 3-1 battle. Choctaw County coach Miranda Worrell and her team were quite pleased with the effort in the win, coach Haley Maughan and Starkville wanted more. For more...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Volunteers edged by rival Lady Patriots 2-1 in soccer
After losing a 4-0 decision to the rival Heritage Academy Lady Patriots last Thursday in Columbus, the Starkville Academy Lady Patriots put forth a much better effort before falling 2-1 in overtime Monday at the Starkville Sportsplex. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, September 13,...
wtva.com
Shannon police investigate early morning school bus crash
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - A bus was involved in a car crash in Shannon Tuesday morning. A Shannon police officer said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 145 and Old Union Road around 7 a.m. The bus was turning to head on Highway 145 when a car struck...
Georgia high school principal secretly recorded using racial slur in front of student, district says
A white high school principal in Georgia was secretly recorded by a student Friday using the N-word while comparing it to a slang term deemed offensive about white people, authorities said. Jeff Cheney, the principal of East Forsyth High School in Gainesville, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta, used the...
wtva.com
UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found. Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died. Look for more from Winona on this story ahead on WTVA...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
wtva.com
Police: Tupelo man jailed after attack on grandmother
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police said a Tupelo man attacked his 88-year-old grandmother. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded Thursday night, Sep. 8 to Millsap Street for a reported disturbance. Police said officers arrived at the location and heard someone fighting. After making an...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery. Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main. Thankfully no one was injured. This is the second armed robbery within the last three days. On Sunday a store clerk was...
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
