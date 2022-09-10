Defence secretary Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. Mr Wallace was joined by Scottish secretary Alister Jack, both dressed in the Royal Company of Archers uniform. The two Cabinet ministers are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland. They are part of a rotation of guards who will stand in vigil in 20-minute blocks until 6pm, when a new group will take over. The Royal Family website states: “It performs duties at the request of The Queen at any State and...

POLITICS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO