lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: South Lafourche vs. Thibodaux - JV and Varsity volleyball
South Lafourche scored a 4-set win over Thibodaux on Tuesday in varsity volleyball action. See photos of the JV and varsity matches online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | GAZETTE.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LCO pushes past Raceland to stay unbeaten
The LCO football team stayed unbeaten on Tuesday, scoring a 28-12 victory over Raceland at South Lafourche. See photos of the game online.
lafourchegazette.com
DSC_6675.JPG
Our staff was in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for LSU's home opener against Southern. The…
theadvocate.com
Both sides now: Joseph brothers are impact players on opposite sides of ball for Spartans
Coaches love offensive linemen with aggressive natures and physical strength. They also love defensive linemen with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor. Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both. “They like going against...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LSU beats Southern for first win of 2022
Our staff was in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for LSU's home opener against Southern. The Tigers won the game easily, but Saturday night was about a celebration of Louisiana and Baton Rouge with the two schools coming together as one. See photos of the game online:. Photos by CASEY...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Golden Meadow earns 2nd-straight victory, outlasts Bayou Blue
Golden Meadow improved to 2-2 on the season on Wednesday night, scoring a 30-6 win over Bayou Blue in parish football action. See photos of the game online.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
225batonrouge.com
The Kinchen family has been cheering on the Tigers for multiple generations
The Kinchen family name carries some formidable weight around Baton Rouge, boasting some of the highest clout one can attain in this town: a long, decorated legacy in LSU football. And, while the spotlight has traditionally shone on the Kinchen men wearing the purple and gold on the field, there...
WDSU
Cardell Hayes will not face trial next week in shooting death of Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS — A man who admitted to shooting a former New Orleans Saints star will not start trial next week as scheduled. Cardell Hayes was set to face trial on Sept. 19 in the shooting death of Will Smith. Prosecutors asked for a delay, which was granted Monday.
houmatimes.com
Two years in the making: Big Mike’s ‘Boss Hog’ Makes it to Houma
Big Mike’s BBQ is a Houma staple, not only for the food but for being rooted in the community. The restaurant is working on building a new Houma location which will house a 4,000-pound pit named “Boss Hog.” Boss Hog has finally made it home to Houma.
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
L'Observateur
Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges
On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Majestic bald eagle flies over Bayou Lafourche
Locals got a treat on Tuesday with a bald eagle flying and hunting along Bayou Lafourche in Cut Off. See photos taken by a reader of the eagle on the prowl.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
lafourchegazette.com
Non-profit teams with Lt. Governor to start fundraiser to assist local shrimper in need
A popular Louisiana chef, a non-profit, the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser are all teaming up in an attempt to help a Lafourche Parish shrimper whose stranded boat was targeted by thieves. Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced the partnership this week, saying that he...
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
