Read full article on original website
Related
"I Still Terribly Regret It": People Are Sharing The Money Mistake From College That Still Haunts Them, And I'm Definitely Guilty Of A Couple
"I regret pretty much every financial decision I made in college. I opened credit cards, joined a sorority that I paid for myself, and best of all, took the maximum amount of student loans available every single semester. Almost 20 years later, I’m still over $100k in debt."
"STOP Shaking Your Shaving Gel": People Are Sharing Life Hacks They Learned Later In Life And I Didn't See Some Of These Coming
"I've been opening pistachios with my thumbs for 30 years until I saw my wife use half a shell to wrench her next one open and then my mind exploded."
parentherald.com
Why a Messy Home Is a Blessing: Children Are Worth the Chaos
Where there are children, there will be chaos. All parents know that this is a fact. As Marshall Segal, father, writer, and managing editor of Desiring God and author of "Not Yet Married: The Pursuit of Joy in Singleness and Dating," raising children is expected to be predictably hard in unpredictable ways described.
parentherald.com
New Mama Apologizes for 'Cringey New-mom Mistakes'
Being a new mother can be overwhelming. Yet surprisingly, being a new mother can also make one think she is so much better than all the other mothers around. Elizabeth Broadbent revealed in Todays Parents that her worst "new-mom" mistake was to ever think she was the best mom. "My...
Comments / 0