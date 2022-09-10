Read full article on original website
Related
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Louisville
Within a couple of years of being coach of the Wildcats, the former Noxubee County head man took them to a state title in 2020 and won it all in Class 4A for a 10th state championship for the case. The team has been competitive in the north his first three years and this year looks to be one of his best teams yet.
Starkville Daily News
Former SHS player Owen commits to MSU baseball program
Chalk another one up in the form of Starkville native Jackson Owen. The Bulldog from birth played his baseball in Starkville from coach pitch all the way through high school with the Starkville Yellow Jackets. He spent many weekends sitting in the stands at Dudy Noble Field, ran the bases at the park and even stood with the players for the national anthem a decade ago as a young boy.
Starkville Daily News
Opposing viewpoint: Heritage Academy
There may be a new head coach at the helm of Heritage Academy football. The Patriots also have someone different at quarterback this season. One thing that hasn’t changed is the winning ways over in Columbus. Lance Pogue, a veteran coach in the Mississippi ranks, has taken over the...
Starkville Daily News
Rock Vegas sure to make Mississippi rock again
The Friday night before Mississippi State and Texas A&M hit the gridiron in Starkville, there will be a Main Street event that you will not want to miss. As a way to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative, which is organized by Charlie Winfield to work for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of name, image and likeness opportunities, the inaugural Rock Vegas show will be happening in the State Palace Theater at Hobie’s On Main on Friday, September 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville Daily News
Lady Jackets defeat Lady Chargers in volleyball
The Lady Chargers put a scare into the homestanding Lady Yellow Jackets for four sets but came up just short in a 3-1 battle. Choctaw County coach Miranda Worrell and her team were quite pleased with the effort in the win, coach Haley Maughan and Starkville wanted more. For more...
Starkville Daily News
Lady Volunteers edged by rival Lady Patriots 2-1 in soccer
After losing a 4-0 decision to the rival Heritage Academy Lady Patriots last Thursday in Columbus, the Starkville Academy Lady Patriots put forth a much better effort before falling 2-1 in overtime Monday at the Starkville Sportsplex. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, September 13,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested in last week’s shooting of his mother
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after allegedly shooting his mother in a domestic altercation last week. The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that law enforcement in Louisville, MS, arrested 28-year-old Cedrick Moffett, Jr. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a domestic-related shooting on Sept. 7 at a residence on Quinn Street.
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community. Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street. Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery. "I...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating an early morning robbery. Investigators say it happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Murphy Express on West Main. Thankfully no one was injured. This is the second armed robbery within the last three days. On Sunday a store clerk was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
Catalytic converters stolen from Mississippi hospital parking lot
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the individual responsible for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in a Mississippi hospital parking lot. Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers report that the Kosciusko Police Department is looking for suspects involved in the thefts in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala yesterday.
wcbi.com
Winona police made an arrest connected to murder investigation
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Winona Police make an arrest in connection to a murder investigation. 21-year-old Daniel Cordell was arrested Saturday and has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Winona Police Chief Rashaun Daniels says two people were shot multiple times Friday on McNutt Street. One of the...
Comments / 0