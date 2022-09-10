Trumbull scores in final seconds to survive scare from Masuk, which overcame 20-point deficit to take lead in final minute

Read full article on original website
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Ridgefield field hockey blanks Trumbull
Mackenzie Peters scored two goals and Isabella Tuccio added one goal and one assist as Ridgefield defeated Trumbull, 6-0, in a FCIAC contest at McDougall Stadium. The Tigers led 6-0 at halftime to cruise to their second victory of the season. Ridgefield outshot Trumbull, 19-1. Jenny Flynn made six saves...
trumbulltimes.com
Volunteers needed to help clean up Trumbull Sunday
TRUMBULL — Some Trumbull residents are looking to make their corner of the world a little bit cleaner. Sustainable Trumbull — the citizen-led group that aims to make the town more fiscally, socially, and environmentally sustainable — will team with Save the Sound to participate in a Connecticut Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Volunteers can check in at Old Mine Park in Trumbull, and will be assigned to tidy an area somewhere in town.
trumbulltimes.com
'A no-brainer': Trumbull school board backs plan to name band room for late Peter Horton
TRUMBULL — In the four years Amy Lafond spent as a student of Peter Horton, she never stopped being in awe of him. Horton, who died in July, was the director of Trumbull High School's Golden Eagle Marching Band. He taught music for 30 years until his retirement in 2020. In that time, he influenced countless students, including Lafond, who was a student of his from 1989 to 1993. She also served as a drum major in the band from 1991 to 1993.
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in I-95 shooting near Darien
A portion of Interstate 95 was closed for hours Wednesday as state police investigated an overnight shooting that left one person dead and two injured. I-95 southbound was closed around midday Wednesday between exits 18 in Westport and 16 in Norwalk, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz said.
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
NBC Connecticut
Tree Falls on Man in Litchfield: Officials
Police are investigating after a tree fell on a man in Litchfield Friday evening. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Goshen Road for a report of a tree that fell on a man. The man was pulled out from under the tree, police said. He has...
5 Abandoned Amusement Parks In Connecticut
We will take a look at 5 amusement parks that no longer exist in the State of Connecticut. They are, in no particular order, Savin Rock Amusement Park in West Haven, Suburban Park in Unionville, Wildwood Park in Dayville, East Lyme's Golden Spur Park, and Roton Point Park located in Rowayton. All, at one time a thriving, well-patronized part of Connecticut's amusement park industry.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven Grand Prix returns to downtown this Friday — with pizza and beer
NEW HAVEN — What do you get when you cross pizza and beer with a bike race? New Haven Grand Prix Night Race. For the sixth time, New Haven Grand Prix is returning to the city with around 15,000 attendees from across New England and the country expected downtown this Friday after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
NewsTimes
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Progressive education not a Greenwich issue, but a national one
Recently, an assistant school principal in Greenwich, Connecticut was apparently caught on video avowing that he hires only progressive teachers. In the video, he explains that he won’t hire Catholics because they are too rigid, nor older teachers since they are too set in their ways, for him to be able to bend them to his mission of progressive education.
Four hospitalized in Bridgeport car accident
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been hospitalized following a two-car accident On Briarwood Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of one of the vehicles. They suffered lower extremity injuries and was brought to the hospital. Two children in the same car suffered serious injuries, according to officials. […]
trumbulltimes.com
Buses or bike paths? Resident survey helps shape Bridgeport area transit plan
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Do Bridgeport area residents want transit networks with more buses and trains, or one with bike lanes? Metropolitan Council of Governments Executive Director Matt Fulda wants to know. MetroCOG recently released a transportation survey to residents in Bridgeport as...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Motorcyclist Down
2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to...
trumbulltimes.com
Travelers Championship raises more than $2.5 M for charity, including The Hole In the Wall Gang
The Travelers Championship continues its support of charities in Connecticut. The state's PGA tournament stop announced the 2022 tournament raised more than $2.5 million for over 140 charities. Organizations benefiting from the tournament ranged from food shelters to animal shelters. This year's primary beneficiary is The Hole in the Wall...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Minors Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them minors, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
trumbulltimes.com
In Greenwich, campaign season offers a taste of politics with annual GOP clambake, Democratic picnic
GREENWICH — As the fall campaign swings into full gear for the November elections, the local political parties in town are planning to offer voters and supporters a taste of the issues as well as some summer fare. The separate events, each featuring a full menu of food, will...
