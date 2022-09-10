Trumbull scores in final seconds to survive scare from Masuk, which overcame 20-point deficit to take lead in final minute

TRUMBULL — In the four years Amy Lafond spent as a student of Peter Horton, she never stopped being in awe of him. Horton, who died in July, was the director of Trumbull High School's Golden Eagle Marching Band. He taught music for 30 years until his retirement in 2020. In that time, he influenced countless students, including Lafond, who was a student of his from 1989 to 1993. She also served as a drum major in the band from 1991 to 1993.

