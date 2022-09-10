Read full article on original website
Opposing viewpoint: Heritage Academy
There may be a new head coach at the helm of Heritage Academy football. The Patriots also have someone different at quarterback this season. One thing that hasn’t changed is the winning ways over in Columbus. Lance Pogue, a veteran coach in the Mississippi ranks, has taken over the...
Opposing viewpoint: Louisville
Within a couple of years of being coach of the Wildcats, the former Noxubee County head man took them to a state title in 2020 and won it all in Class 4A for a 10th state championship for the case. The team has been competitive in the north his first three years and this year looks to be one of his best teams yet.
Former SHS player Owen commits to MSU baseball program
Chalk another one up in the form of Starkville native Jackson Owen. The Bulldog from birth played his baseball in Starkville from coach pitch all the way through high school with the Starkville Yellow Jackets. He spent many weekends sitting in the stands at Dudy Noble Field, ran the bases at the park and even stood with the players for the national anthem a decade ago as a young boy.
Rock Vegas sure to make Mississippi rock again
The Friday night before Mississippi State and Texas A&M hit the gridiron in Starkville, there will be a Main Street event that you will not want to miss. As a way to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative, which is organized by Charlie Winfield to work for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of name, image and likeness opportunities, the inaugural Rock Vegas show will be happening in the State Palace Theater at Hobie’s On Main on Friday, September 30.
Lady Volunteers edged by rival Lady Patriots 2-1 in soccer
After losing a 4-0 decision to the rival Heritage Academy Lady Patriots last Thursday in Columbus, the Starkville Academy Lady Patriots put forth a much better effort before falling 2-1 in overtime Monday at the Starkville Sportsplex. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, September 13,...
Lady Jackets defeat Lady Chargers in volleyball
The Lady Chargers put a scare into the homestanding Lady Yellow Jackets for four sets but came up just short in a 3-1 battle. Choctaw County coach Miranda Worrell and her team were quite pleased with the effort in the win, coach Haley Maughan and Starkville wanted more. For more...
