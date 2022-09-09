ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Galena earns first league win since 2019; Reno, Manogue, Reed and Elko roll

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

Galena overcame four first-half turnovers to score 20 unanswered points in the second half and pick up the Grizzlies first league football win since 2019, beating Carson, 27-10, on Friday night at Galena.

For Galena, which starts five sophomores, it was a matter of setting down in the second half.

Sophomore Colson Kermode scored two touchdowns in each half. He said the halftime talk by coach Aaron Cook was "exhilarating."

Galena junior Joe Czyz rushed for 101 yards  on 20 carries

Also on Friday night, Bishop Manogue pulled away from McQueen, after leading 28-24, to take a 52-24 win. Manogue senior quarterback Logan Howren threw for four touchdowns and ran for two.

Reno rolled over Douglas, 53-7. In a key game next week, the Huskies play at Manogue on Friday night.

Also Friday, Reed led from the start in beating Damonte Ranch, 37-21. Reed senior Spencer Firebaugh rushed for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

In the Honor Bowl at El Dorado Hills, Calif., Granite Bay beat Spanish Springs, 23-3.

In the 3A, Elko shut out North Valleys, 44-0, and Fernley raced past Sparks, 48-17. The Fallon at Truckee game scheduled for Saturday night was canceled due to poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire west of Tahoe

Scores this week

Thursday's score

Pyramid Lake 36, Wells 28

Friday's scores

North 5A

Bishop Manogue 52, McQueen 24

Reno 53, Douglas 7

Reed 37, Damonte Ranch 21

Galena 27, Carson 10

Granite Bay 23, Spanish Springs 3

North 3A

Fernley 48, Sparks 17

Elko 44, North Valleys 0

Fallon Truckee, canceled, due to smoke

2A

Pershing County 40, Incline 0

Lowry at South Tahoe, canceled due to smoke

1A

Eureka 52, Spring Mtn 28

Standings

North 5A (Overall, League)

Galena 3-1, 1-0

Reno 3-1, 1-0

Bishop Manogue 2-2, 1-0

Reed 2-2, 1-0

Spanish Springs 1-3, 0-0

Carson 1-3, 0-1

McQueen 1-3, 0-1

Douglas 1-3, 0-1

Damonte Ranch 0-4, 0-1

3A North

Overal  League

3A-East

Elko 3-1 2-0

Fallon 1-1 0-0

Lowry 3-0 0-0

Spring Creek 3-0 0-0

Fernley 2-2 0-0

Dayton 0-3 0-0

3A-West

Truckee  2-1 0-0

Hug 2-1 0-0

Sparks 2-2 0-0

South Tahoe 0-2 0-0

Wooster 0-2 0-0

North Valleys 0-3 0-1

Up next

Thursday, Sept 15: 7 p.m. Pyramid Lake at Mineral County.

Friday, Sept. 16: 7 p.m., Galena at Douglas; Reno at Bishop Manogue; Reed at Carson; McQueen at Spanish Springs; Hug at Elko; Sparks at Lowry; Wooster at Fernley; Fallon at South Tahoe; Coral Academy at Yerington; Silver Stage at Pershing County; Spring Creek at Truckee; Virginia City at Tonopah.

8 p.m., West Wendover at Incline.

Saturday, Sept 17: 3 p.m., Manteca at Damonte Ranch.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Football: Galena earns first league win since 2019; Reno, Manogue, Reed and Elko roll

Reno-Gazette Journal

