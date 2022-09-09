Carlsbad overcomes own mistakes to beat El Camino

Carlsbad's Julian Sayin passes against El Camino on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Carlsbad won 20-14. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

El Camino was going to need some breaks — interceptions, fumbles — to hang with No. 2-ranked Carlsbad.

Turnovers didn’t hurt the Lancers as much as penalties, dropped passes, a shanked punt and blown assignments .

Still, Carlsbad was able to overcome the mistakes and pull out a hard-fought 20-14 win in the Avocado League opener with the teams dodging the rain until the game’s final play.

El Camino was playing without head coach Michael Hobbs, who was out with COVID-19. Mike Castro took his place.

“Penalties, a fumble at the end, a dropped TD ... mistakes,” said Carlsbad coach Thadd MacNeal.

“Give El Camino credit, they fought like crazy. But we’re young. We only have five starters back from last year, and at times were undisciplined.

“We have Mission Hills next week, a great opponent. So we got to get things fixed in a hurry.”

Carlsbad was flagged for nine penalties for 101 yards — seven for 71 in the first half, one keeping an El Camino scoring drive alive, another in the dying seconds of the half, costing Carlsbad a touchdown.

Plus, a Lancers defender fell down on a pass play, giving El Camino an easy touchdown, plus blew a coverage, leading the other Wildcats TD.

“We kind of escaped, but the coaches put us in a good position to make plays,” said Carlsbad linebacker Thomas Weirich, who had a pair of sacks, an interception and caught two passes.

“Mistakes hurt us, mistakes in the red zone.

“El Camino is a good team, but we gave them too many chances.”

El Camino (2-2, 0-1) had two chances in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats drove to the Carlsbad 23 with 4:02 to play, but a fourth-and-14 pass attempt — after a Weirich sack — was broken up by Justus Woods.

Carlsbad (2-1, 1-0) appeared content to run out the clock, but a fumble was recovered by Ryan Seau, setting El Camino up at the Lancers 29 with 2:48 to play.

El Camino got to the 21 and on fourth-and-2 with 1:35 to play Devin Cerda took a pitch, swung right and appeared to have the first down.

But a measurement showed he was inches short with the ball going over to Carlsbad.

A Weirich interception set up the first score of the game as Carlsbad’s Tyler Prashun booted a 30-yard field goal.

Carlsbad pushed the advantage to 10 when Julian Sayin and Luke Ferrelli hooked up on a 1-yard TD pass, set up by a long punt return by Camden Keller.

El Camino got right back in the game on a 62-yard slant from quarterback Carson Howard to Tate Reid.

A 37-yard kickoff return by Nico Arboit set Carlsbad up at the 45 and two player later, Sayin hit Justin Johnson for a 22-yard score.

El Camino came right back with Howard hitting Elton Hurd for 32 yards and a TD to make it 17-14.

Carlsbad then put together a 17-play, 8-minute drive, but a holding penalty nullified a TD and the Lancers had to settle for a field goal and a 20-14 lead at the half.

Carlsbad’s Mason Marsh ran 20 times for 116 yards. Sayin completed 15 of 31 passes for 178 yards and two scores.

Justin Johnson caught three passes for 68 yards and Arboit had four catches for 54 yards.

El Camino rushed 22 times for 16 yards.

Howard completed 16 of 30 passes for 196 yards, but was intercepted three times.

Reid caught nine balls for 121 yards.

Carlsbad 20, El Camino 14

Carlsbad 17 3 0 0 — 20

El Camino 7 7 0 0 — 14

C — FG Prasuhn 30

C — Ferrelli 1 pass from Sayin (Prasuhn kick)

EC — Reid 62 pass from Howard (Fiuza kick)

C — Johnson 22 pass from Sayin (Prasuhn kick)

EC — Hurd 32 pass from Howard (Fiuza kick)

C — FG Prasuhn 32

