Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad overcomes own mistakes to beat El Camino

By John Maffei
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Carlsbad's Julian Sayin passes against El Camino on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Carlsbad won 20-14. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

El Camino was going to need some breaks — interceptions, fumbles — to hang with No. 2-ranked Carlsbad.

Turnovers didn’t hurt the Lancers as much as penalties, dropped passes, a shanked punt and blown assignments  .

Still, Carlsbad was able to overcome the mistakes and pull out a hard-fought 20-14 win in the Avocado League opener with the teams dodging the rain until the game’s final play.

El Camino was playing without head coach Michael Hobbs, who was out with COVID-19. Mike Castro took his place.

“Penalties, a fumble at the end, a dropped TD ... mistakes,” said Carlsbad coach Thadd MacNeal.

“Give El Camino credit, they fought like crazy. But we’re young. We only have five starters back from last year, and at times were undisciplined.

“We have Mission Hills next week, a great opponent. So we got to get things fixed in a hurry.”

Carlsbad was flagged for nine penalties for 101 yards — seven for 71 in the first half, one keeping an El Camino scoring drive alive, another in the dying seconds of the half, costing Carlsbad a touchdown.

Plus, a Lancers defender fell down on a pass play, giving El Camino an easy touchdown, plus blew a coverage, leading the other Wildcats TD.

“We kind of escaped, but the coaches put us in a good position to make plays,” said Carlsbad linebacker Thomas Weirich, who had a pair of sacks, an interception and caught two passes.

“Mistakes hurt us, mistakes in the red zone.

“El Camino is a good team, but we gave them too many chances.”

El Camino (2-2, 0-1) had two chances in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats drove to the Carlsbad 23 with 4:02 to play, but a fourth-and-14 pass attempt — after a Weirich sack — was broken up by Justus Woods.

Carlsbad (2-1, 1-0) appeared content to run out the clock, but a fumble was recovered by Ryan Seau, setting El Camino up at the Lancers 29 with 2:48 to play.

El Camino got to the 21 and on fourth-and-2 with 1:35 to play Devin Cerda took a pitch, swung right and appeared to have the first down.

But a measurement showed he was inches short with the ball going over to Carlsbad.

A Weirich interception set up the first score of the game as Carlsbad’s Tyler Prashun booted a 30-yard field goal.

Carlsbad pushed the advantage to 10 when Julian Sayin and Luke Ferrelli hooked up on a 1-yard TD pass, set up by a long punt return by Camden Keller.

El Camino got right back in the game on a 62-yard slant from quarterback Carson Howard to Tate Reid.

A 37-yard kickoff return by Nico Arboit set Carlsbad up at the 45 and two player later, Sayin hit Justin Johnson for a 22-yard score.

El Camino came right back with Howard hitting Elton Hurd for 32 yards and a TD to make it 17-14.

Carlsbad then put together a 17-play, 8-minute drive, but a holding penalty nullified a TD and the Lancers had to settle for a field goal and a 20-14 lead at the half.

Carlsbad’s Mason Marsh ran 20 times for 116 yards. Sayin completed 15 of 31 passes for 178 yards and two scores.

Justin Johnson caught three passes for 68 yards and Arboit had four catches for 54 yards.

El Camino rushed 22 times for 16 yards.

Howard completed 16 of 30 passes for 196 yards, but was intercepted three times.

Reid caught nine balls for 121 yards.

Carlsbad 20, El Camino 14

Carlsbad 17 3 0 0 20

El Camino 7 7 0 0 14

C — FG Prasuhn 30

C — Ferrelli 1 pass from Sayin (Prasuhn kick)

EC — Reid 62 pass from Howard (Fiuza kick)

C — Johnson 22 pass from Sayin (Prasuhn kick)

EC — Hurd 32 pass from Howard (Fiuza kick)

C — FG Prasuhn 32

Coast News

Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician

VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
VISTA, CA
Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
rtands.com

Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG

RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
DEL MAR, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Carlsbad -South Carlsbad Coastline Project

City staff will provide a project update on the south Carlsbad coastline project and 1-mile grant-funded project to the City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tuesday, Sept. 135 p.m.Carlsbad City Hall1200 Carlsbad Village Drive. Agenda, agenda packet. How to comment in person or email. South Carlsbad Boulevard restriping. Earlier this...
CARLSBAD, CA
