ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

S.D. COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES: Week 4

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNnwq_0hpfZeoX00
Carlsbad's Julian Sayin (9) hands the ball off to Mason Walsh (22) during their victory over El Camino on Friday night. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Click on our special page here:

Week 4 scores

And selected game recaps here:

Cathedral Catholic 14, Helix 13

Carlsbad 20, El Camino 14

Morse 42, Escondido 7

Granite Hills 38, Eastlake 9

Mt. Carmel 13, Scripps Ranch 9

Rancho Buena Vista 42, El Capitan 14

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
kusi.com

Locker room incident under investigation at Vista High

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. The County Sherriff’s Dept. confirmed that footage of the alleged incident is at the center of the investigation. Video was widely circulated on social media and shows a freshman being carried into a room and pushed to the ground.
SAN DIEGO, CA
santansun.com

Chandler makes a statement in San Diego

Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad, CA
Sports
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Education
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
Local
California Education
FOX 5 San Diego

Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found

Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County

A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service. It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995. It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#El Camino#El Capitan#Mt Carmel#Highschoolsports#Scripps Ranch
Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point

San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Protests at Vista High School over student hazing video

About 100 protesters, both students and parents, gathered at Vista High School on Wednesday night. They called for justice and accountability in the wake of a video posted on social media, showing a teenage student getting assaulted inside the school’s locker room. The one-minute video appeared to show a...
VISTA, CA
Coast News

Moonlight Amphitheatre mourns loss of beloved stage technician

VISTA — Moonlight Amphitheatre is mourning the loss of a beloved stage technician who died in late August after a short illness. Chris Fabio Watkins, a 2009 graduate of Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined the Moonlight team in 2014 after participating in the theater program at Palomar College.
VISTA, CA
hwd.com

East County AWP Construction Map

Construction has begun on the East County Advanced Water Purification Program. The state-of-the-art program will provide drought-proof water and up to 30% of east county’s drinking water supply. It is a partnership between Helix Water District, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, the City of El Cajon and the County of San Diego.
LAKESIDE, CA
rtands.com

Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG

RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
DEL MAR, CA
onscene.tv

SUV Hydroplanes on Wet Road And Flips | San Diego

09.09.2022 | 9:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the SUV was going too fast for the wet road conditions and hydroplaned. She over-corrected the SUV and hydroplaned. The SUV left the roadway and went onto the left shoulder where the SUV flipped and finally landed on its side.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
89K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy